Fans of “Yellowstone” are discussing whether Taylor Sheridan’s other drama series is better or worse. And we’re not talking about “1883.” Fans wonder whether “Mayor of Kingstown’ is a grittier series.

In a thread of Reddit, several people took to a discussion about “Mayor of Kingstown” and how it compares to “Yellowstone.“Created by Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon, the drama details prison life and the profits of such a living in Michigan.

The drama also stars actor Jeremy Renner and Kyle Chandler as it chronicles the small-town troubles of corruption and inequality.

And many people are wondering if the new series is one of Sheridan’s better creations. In the discussion group, a fan posed the question simply saying, “Mayor of Kingstown?” Several shared their opinions about the drama.

“It’s a MUCH better show than Yellowstone imo [in my opinion]. Probably the first season curse but maybe not you know? Renner is good and the rest of the cast usually kills it in every scene. Weird setting and story but that’s what makes it so good I guess. Highly recommend,” one person writes.

Another writes, “i liked it, watched it recently when all the episodes were available. it’s gritty, grey area subjects, i think it’s closer to yellowstone than 1883. 1883 started a bit more hopeful, from the perspective of a young girl, before the girl got crushed by reality. it’s a different setting, but it still has Sheridan signature to it i think.”

Several others also commented that they prefer the show compared with “Yellowstone” but that it may be like that because “it’s just the first season.”

Taylor Sheridan on Making “Yellowstone”

No matter what your opinion is, it’s clear that Sheridan can create some compelling stories for television.

But further, Sheridan says he didn’t create “Yellowstone” for his critics. And in fact, he doesn’t care if people love it or hate it.

Speaking in an interview, Sheridan opened up about his western genre creation.

“I don’t care if critics hate it and I don’t care if they like it,” he says. “I’m not resentful. I just simply do not care. I’m not making it for them; I’m making it for people who live that life. The audience has expanded beyond that because, you know, a lot of people love westerns.”

He goes on to say:

“I think one of the reasons the critics haven’t responded to Yellowstone is that I’m breaking a lot of story rules,” Sheridan says. “I’ll jump the plot ahead for no reason whatsoever except that I wanted to, and it’s entertaining. The people who get it eat it up, and the people that try to look at it with a critical eye see a mess.”