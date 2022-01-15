‘Yellowstone’ Fans Debate John’s Role in Beth’s Darkest Moment

The fourth season of “Yellowstone” is in the books but the discussion on the season’s biggest moments is just beginning.

It is a sure bet that “Yellowstone” fans will be discussing season four until season five arrives next year. One of the biggest and most surprising moments from season four came from the friction between John and Beth Dutton. John made it crystal clear that he was tired of Beth’s “at all costs” philosophy when dealing with others. His tipping point was when Beth told activist Summer Higgins to assault a police officer in order to draw news coverage. It was a dirty trick on Beth’s part that landed Higgins in jail and potentially facing a lengthy stay in prison. At the Dutton family dinner table, John and Beth have it out with John telling his daughter to find a new home.

Some “Yellowstone” fans took it a step further, tracing an incident from Beth’s youth and placing the blame on John Dutton. When she was younger, Beth underwent a medical procedure that left her unable to bear children. She blames Jamie for the incident but some fans think her anger is misguided and should be directed at her father. It is the topic of discussion in a recent Reddit thread.

“We should blame John Dutton, or maybe even the clinic, for Beth’s hysterectomy, not Jamie,” a “Yellowstone” fan says. “The real culprit was John Dutton. The whole reason they went to the reservation clinic was to escape the reach, and judgment, of their father. None of this would have happened if John wasn’t a pompous patriarch. Beth wouldn’t have been sneaking around with the hired hands in the first place if she’d had a more supportive father.”

‘Yellowstone’ Fans Point the Finger at John Dutton

Jamie Dutton is the black sheer of the Dutton family, shunned by his father at every turn. But, some fans say John Dutton feed the hatred of Jamie from his own family.

“Given that this is Yellowstone, he would have hidden the pregnancy and probably lied about where the baby came from, but that’s probably the worst he would have done,” another Redditor says. “It’s a shame that Jamie and Beth didn’t see that, but I wouldn’t have either as a teenager.”

At the end of season four, Beth blackmails Jamie into killing his biological father, Garrett Randall. She then photographs him disposing of the body, giving her all the leverage she needs over her brother.

It is likely that Beth will use this leverage to ensure that her father wins the governor election over Jamie. John, of course, is running for the position just to spite his adopted son. John Dutton won’t be winning any father of the year awards any time soon.

We’ll see how this story plays out when “Yellowstone” returns.