‘Yellowstone’ Fans Debate Top Three Characters From the Show

Chances are if you’re a fan of the hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone” then you likely have a favorite character on the show.

“Yellowstone” is full of wonderful characters brought to life by the show’s outstanding cast. Choosing your absolute favorite on the show would be a tough chore for any fan. If you were to ask any “Yellowstone” watcher to name their favorite character, they would likely have a tough time narrowing it down to just one. Rip Wheeler and Beth Dutton would certainly be popular answers, but so would Kayce Dutton and Jimmy Hurdstrom. There is no right or wrong answer when naming the character you most admire. A recent Reddit thread asks “Yellowstone” fans to list their top three characters from the modern western drama. As you would expect there are quite a few different answers.

“Who are your top three characters and why while being generic for those who aren’t caught up yet,”

The Reddit user then lists their own top three “Yellowstone” characters.

“Number 3 is Mo Brings Plenty is the strong silent type,” the Redditor says. “The second is Lloyd because he’s a genuine character and hilarious. Number 1 is Rip Wheeler because he’s smart, funny and a straight badass.”

Other vote-getters for top “Yellowstone” characters include John Dutton, Beth Dutton, Jimmy, and Teeter.

“My top three would be Jimmy, Kayce, and Teeter,” another Reddit user says. “Teeter is probably my favorite of the whole bunch. She is so funny ad I love it every time she is on the screen. I hope they give her more screen time next season,”

“I would go John Dutton, Kayce Dutton, and Rip,” another Redditor opines. “Kevin Costner is my all-time favorite actor. I can’t wait to see the western he is directing (Horizon).”

‘Yellowstone’ Cast Will Head Back to Work Later This Year

“Yellowstone” fans got some highly-anticipated news recently when the show’s return for a fifth season became official. The cast and crew are expected to return to Montana in may to begin production on the brand new season. The fifth season will have 14 episodes and will be divided into two parts.

“Yellowstone” creator Taylor Sheridan is hard at work writing the show’s fifth season. Sheridan has even relinquished directorial and showrunner duties in order to focus on the writing aspect. “Yellowstone” Executive Producer David Glasser says fans should be excited about the show’s future.

“I know with Taylor, he’s got a lot to say and a lot to write,” he says. “He is deep into ‘Yellowstone’ season 5 now. He’s got some incredible ideas that he shared that I think audiences are going to be really excited about. As long as it’s authentic and can be done in a super high-end way. I think Taylor’s approach of authenticity first has really worked well for us and will sort of continue that. As you can imagine, tons of opportunities have come to Paramount and to us and we’re looking at all of them, and we want to talk to our audience in the best way possible.”