‘Yellowstone’ Fans Demand More Gator Involvement Moving Forward

When a new character or one that doesn’t get enough attention on Yellowstone appears, fans will speak up. They want more “Gator” time.

Who is this? Well, it’s Gabriel Guilbeau whose nickname really is “Gator” and he’s the full-time cook on Yellowstone. A thread on Reddit is asking for more involvement in show storylines with him in it. The thread is titled “When are we going to learn about Gator’s backstory??”

“I get that he’s the ranch cook,” the original poster writes. “And did you know he’s also head craft services for the production irl [in real life]? He’s got some impressive credits on IMDb so I’m sure his crafty chops are top-notch. But when are we going to learn his backstory in the Yellowstone universe? I think the writers are missing a real opportunity here!”

‘Yellowstone’ Fan Remembers Interview ‘Gator’ Gave About His Role

This Yellowstone fan writes: “I love his interview about how they hauled him out of the on-set service’s role and said ‘Hey. We need you to be on camera.’ And his first shoot was serving the grilled octopus that Kevin Costner would not eat.”

Here is another Redditor’s reply: “I’d love a backstory on Gator as well! I’m wondering if they hired him after he got out of prison, like has been suggested about other employees. LOL! I hope not. I don’t think he is an ancestor of Cookie from ‘1883’. There has to be a story of how he wound up at the Yellowstone ranch from LA.” Another Yellowstone fan replies: “Gator needs his gat back!”

Now, this Redditor might have an inside scoop about “Gator” right here. The fan writes: “Maybe Travis gave John recommendations for Gator. (AKA Taylor hired him for ‘Yellowstone’ because he worked on other projects of Taylor’s. LOL!!!)”.

This Fan Offers Alternative Thought About Doing Backstory

A Yellowstone fan has quite another opinion as some others in the thread. “Seriously? Why would we get a f**king backstory on gator the ranch cook when we’ve barely got a back story on Lloyd, no back story at all on Colby or Ryan… come on man this idea sounds so stupid the writers just might actually do it.” There’s a hot take for you right there.

Want another alternative thought about giving “Gator” a backstory? Here you go, Yellowstone fans. “I don’t agree. I think a backstory on Gator would be a waste of valuable screen time. There’s only 10 hours a year on the Yellowstone and a slew of outstanding issues to resolve.

“Gator just isn’t one of them,” the Redditor writes. “I wouldn’t mind if he was in a scene with other cast members and had a few lines but I wouldn’t want to see his backstory.”