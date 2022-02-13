‘Yellowstone’ Fans Discuss an Interesting Theory Regarding Jamie’s Child

During “Yellowstone’s” latest season, we quickly learn that Jamie’s former girlfriend Christina went through with her pregnancy. In a surprise that shocks us all, none more than Jamie himself, we meet Jamie’s child. Both Christina and Garrett Randall, Jamie’s biological father, entice him with the idea of a family life he’s never known. But as of late, fans are hypothesizing some theories around Jamie’s child.

In a thread on Reddit, an avid “Yellowstone” fan posed the question of “Am I the only one that doesn’t think that’s Jamie’s kid?”

It’s not a bad question considering we haven’t heard anything from Christina in a year. However, before they broke things off, she did let the “Yellowstone” lawyer know that she was expecting. So it may not be that far-fetched. But fans had a lot to say about this.

“Not at all. Christina was super manipulative and hid it behind wanting to break Jamie “free” of his family for his own good, so tbh it wouldn’t surprise me if she was doing the same thing with a child,” one person writes, agreeing with the original poster.

Another fan weighs in, “Nope. She has ulterior motives and Jamie was her ticket to something. She lost control but now she has more than ever. It’s very possible the kid isn’t his, but it could play well for the script either way if the kid is his or not.”

Despite the opinions, we have no idea where Jamie’s path is leading him. Especially not after that spicy confrontation he had with Beth in his office. Further, Jamie shot his biological dad point-blank. It doesn’t matter if Beth was blackmailing him, he pulled the trigger.

“Yellowstone’s” Jamie Dutton and His Future

So heading into season five of “Yellowstone,” we really don’t know where his story will go. However, if Jamie really does have a child with Christina, that will be the next generation of Randalls. Unless the disgraced Dutton can make amends with his sister Beth and father John. It seems unlikely, but stranger things have happened on the series before.

And if you’re conflicted with Jamie as a character (and honestly, he has been super frustrating), you’re not alone. The “Yellowstone” actor Wes Bentley says himself that Jamie is a difficult character to portray.

“Just as I am a mystery to myself still, he is a mystery to me,” Bentley said. “It’s hard, to be honest. He’s a hard guy for me to play. His principles are almost the exact opposite of mine. You know, it’s hard for me to draw anything from me to play him. And that’s a challenge to dive into Jamie.”

While Jamie is a difficult character to love at this point, there are times we feel sorry for him. Beth is relentless in her pursuit of his downfall. And with season five of “Yellowstone” looming, we can’t wait to see what’s in store.