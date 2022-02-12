‘Yellowstone’ Fans Explain Why Jamie Dutton Doesn’t Deserve All the Hate

Fans of “Yellowstone,” are coming to the defense of one of the show’s most polarizing characters. Some “Yellowstone” fans believe the hatred toward Jamie Dutton is unjustified and unfounded.

There are some viewers that even find Jamie to be a sympathetic character in the western drama. In a recent Reddit thread, “Yellowstone” fans come to Jamie’s defense.

“After binging the whole series, nobody’s character gets more abused and sold down the river than Jamie,” a Reddit user says. “In season 1, he’s the “family’s” lawyer, defended their land in state court, and he did the tough, publically-abusive job without being berated every 2 seconds. So then he has a disagreement with John about his AG run, which John nearly kills him over even though he drops out. He then finds out he’s adopted, his whole identity is in crisis, and John tries to tell him he loved him which he clearly never did. He then has Beth constantly demonizing him and telling him he’s useless. She will clearly never forgive him, but for the goodness sake just stay away from eachother and protect the ranch in your own ways.”

This “Yellowstone” fan is not alone in their defense of Jamie. Other Reddit users agree that Jamie unfairly get the short side of the stick.

“I can’t stand the way Jamie is treated in this show, with the exception of some of Beth’s anger,” a fellow fan says. “I can completely understand her hatred of him, especially as a woman. That entire sequence just made me so uncomfortable to realize it was a reservation clinic and the cost of an abortion was sterilization.”

Jamie Dutton Has ‘Yellowstone’ Fans on His Side

Jamie Dutton is the black sheep of the powerful Montana ranchers, Dutton family. He is the adopted son of family patriarch John Dutton, who took him in as an infant.

Jamie has many skeletons in his closet that are the root cause of his family’s mistreatment. He and his abrasive father clash often and their feud reaches a new level in the most recent season. His sister, Beth Dutton, holds quite a grudge against Jamie for an incident that left her unable to bear children. Colliding with two of the show’s most well-liked characters has made Jamie a villain in eyes of many “Yellowstone” fans. Still, many watchers sympathize with Jamie’s situation.

“I feel sympathy for him too,” another Redditor says. “He was very young when the clinic thing occured (sic) and I don’t think it was done with malicious intent. I realise (sic) the effect it has on a woman but when does this guy ever catch a break from being the long suffering hated adopted son that had no choices in the matter or within the family.”

It’s fair to say we can expect plenty more of Jamie’s feud with his adopted family in season five.