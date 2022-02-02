‘Yellowstone’ Fans From Texas React to Cole Hauser, Taylor Sheridan Visiting Fort Worth Stock Show

Judging by the fan response to their appearance at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo, Yellowstone stars’ audience in Texas is pretty big. Bigger than anywhere else? Maybe, but at the very least more enthusiastic.

Hundreds of people got in line to receive autographs from Yellowstone stars Cole Hauser and Taylor Sheridan and 1883 star Eric Nelsen on Tuesday. At a table in the Amon G. Carter Jr. Exhibits Hall, they signed everything from photos to boots, hats and shirts, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

“It’s so incredible to finally have a show that represents our hometown,” Fort Worth native Jacob Diamond told the Star-Telegram. “I think they’ve done an incredible job on both 1883 and Yellowstone. Taylor Sheridan is from here and you can feel the heartbeat of what he’s doing with these shows.”

Yellowstone Fans Laud the Show for Its Realism

Diamond added that he can see Fort Worth and the Stockyards as well as Cleburne and the Brazos River area in the show’s depictions of Texas. And he called the show’s realism refreshing.

Meanwhile, another fan from rural Illinois who’s been watching Yellowstone since it premiered said it’s nice to see a Western in which the actors actually know how to ride horses.

“I grew up in a small town in southern Illinois, riding horses, riding in the national forest, trail riding and then later horse showing, so for me it piques my interest because there are some really good riders in that show,” Rona Bramlet said.

Other fans in attendance praised the grit of Sheridan’s shows and said they see the same quality in his movies. They said his work mostly avoids stereotypes about Texas – perhaps because Sheridan himself grew up in the state – and depicts the cowboy lifestyle in a modern, accurate way.

Hauser and Sheridan Are Good Friends

Tuesday’s Fort Worth Stock Show was far from the first time Hauser and Sheridan have palled around. The two are now good friends, in part because they share the same work ethic and relaxation ethos.

“He and I have become really close friends,” Hauser said of Sheridan on the Ryen Russillo podcast last winter. “He’s a really intense guy, he’s very focused, he’s not unlike me. I think we kinda complement each other because we both give a sh-t.”

“You know, we both care greatly about what we put out into the marketplace,” he went on. “But also to make sure we’re portraying, especially my character, you know, as realistic as possible.”

“He’s one of those guys who works his ass off ’til it’s over, and when it’s over, he likes to have a nice drink and enjoy himself,” Hauser concluded.

With filming on Season 5 of Yellowstone set to resume this spring, Hauser and Sheridan will soon have more opportunities to hang out together. And by all accounts, Sheridan’s Yellowstone cast has formed a tight-knit family through the first four seasons of the show. Fans can watch the fruits of their labor sometime next fall when Season 5 premieres.