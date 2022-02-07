‘Yellowstone’ Fans Look Back on Luke Grimes’ Performance in Hit Clint Eastwood Movie

Luke Grimes portrays Kayce Dutton on “Yellowstone,” but it’s not the only serious role the 38 year old performer has taken on.

“Yellowstone” fans looked back at Grimes’ role in the film “American Sniper” on a reddit thread. One user posted a clip of Grimes in the film, captioning it, “Kayce Dutton in American Sniper?!”

In typical internet fashion, many “Yellowstone” fans teased that it wasn’t that crazy for the actor to be in multiple projects, but it was still cool nonetheless. “Who else is amazed that actors have been in other projects? I heard John Dutton made a couple baseball movies a few years ago…,” one redditor wrote.

One fan joked that “American Sniper” was “the real prequel to Yellowstone.” Another added, “Where you think he got his SEAL training??”

‘Yellowstone’ Fans Give Insight On Luke Grimes War Movie Performance

A conversation between two fans on the thread gave more insight into Luke Grimes’s role in the war film.

“A very important figure in Operation Enduring Freedom…very important battle as well…several prominent SEALs were in that unit,” one fan said referring to the clip.

“This would’ve been Iraq,” another viewer replied. “From what he’s saying, it sounds like the second Battle of Fallujah.

[Luke Grimes] plays a real guy (Mark Lee) in this – kind of. They took his name and quoted some of his letters home, but rather than an officer, Lee was an enlisted man killed on his first deployment in Ramadi.”

For Luke Grimes, “American Sniper” has been one of his biggest roles in his career so far. According to an interview with ET, it’s actually what landed him the role of Kayce Dutton on “Yellowstone.”

“John Linson and Taylor Sheridan, our show creators, went to see it (American Sniper) in the movie theater,” Grimes explained. “Taylor was writing Yellowstone, and John called me and said, ‘Bro we loved Sniper, Taylor’s writing a part for this young Navy SEAL cowboy guy.’”

From Sniper to SEAL Trained Cowboy

The performer shared that didn’t receive the actual script for the show until about two years later. However, his first phone conversation with Sheridan happened right after Sheridan saw “American Sniper.” It was then that Sheridan told Grimes that he would be a great pick for Kayce.

Grimes is certainly a crowd favorite for “Yellowstone” fans. He also seems to love the show just as much as his followers. “When you’re a little boy and you want to be an actor, what are some things you want to play? A cowboy, a soldier, It’s kind of all of the dream roles wrapped into one,” he told ET of his role as Kayce Dutton. “He’s just an emotionally complex guy but also a badass. It’s all good stuff.”