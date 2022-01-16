After Season 4 of Yellowstone wrapped up a couple of weeks ago, fans of the show are talking online about their favorite characters.

Unless you were just born yesterday, there’s a good chance you’ve heard of Paramount Network’s hit show, Yellowstone. As a matter of fact, the show continued shattering records as more than 11 million viewers tuned into the finale episode of Season 4.

The popular series follows the Dutton family and their lives as the owners of Yellowstone Ranch. Of course, many folks are well aware that Hollywood A-lister Kevin Costner plays the lead character, John Dutton. But other stars of the show include Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton, Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton, and Wes Bentley as Jamie Dutton.

They might be the main characters, but the show features plenty of awesome side characters as well. One of those is Ian Bohen’s character, Ryan. He’s a ranch hand working at the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch. In addition, he also works for John Dutton as a livestock agent. And if you recall, Ryan even received his Yellowstone Ranch brand back in Season 3.

It was the character of Ryan that was the topic of discussion in a recent post on Reddit. In a post titled, “Ryan is underrated,” one Reddit user explains why they think that Ryan deserves more screen time.

“Nobody ever talks about Ryan,” the post begins, “I wish we got more of him!! Kayce and Ryan are my heartthrobs for sure. Who’s yours?”

‘Yellowstone’ Fans Respond to Reddit Question

The Yellowstone subreddit is a great place for fans of the show to discuss their thoughts. They did just that on Saturday in response to who they consider being their “heartthrobs” on the show. That began with plenty of people echoing how much they love Ryan.

“Ian Bohen was also the smart cop in Wind River who realized he was being flanked. Badass actor. I wish he had more creds,” one fan commented.

Other fans clearly agreed, leaving comments like, “Ryan is the DADDDYYYYY of the show and I will die on this hill lol,” “LOUDER FOR THE PEOPLE IN THE BACK.”

Meanwhile, there were a couple of other side characters that got some love as well. “Gator,” another user replied.

Gator, of course, is the Dutton family cook at the ranch. He’s played by Gabriel “Gator” Guilbeau. “Gator is underrated,” another fan agreed. “I love me a giant bearded man who can cook.” Finally, someone else left a message saying, “Colby.” It looks like he got a vote for personal heartthrob as well.

