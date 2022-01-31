‘Yellowstone’ Fans Still Can’t Get Over the Brutality of One Early Jimmy Scene

“Yellowstone” has no shortage of violence or brutality. Rip Wheeler and the Bunkhouse Boys aren’t exactly what we’d call forgiving people. So it’s a bit surprising that some fans seem to be up in arms over one early scene with Jimmy (Jefferson White).

According to Looper, fans are still discussing a scene from “Yellowstone’s” pilot entitled “Daybreak.” We all remember how Jimmy was somewhat of a burnout with a drug addiction. He didn’t have much of a future in sight. This is why Jimmy’s grandfather begs John Dutton to take him under his wing and give him direction.

When it’s decided, Rip doesn’t ask. He bursts in on Jimmy, who’s living in a trailer on the outskirts of town. He gives the young guy an ultimatum – and Jimmy chooses wisely, taking on the Yellowstone brand and dedicating his life to the ranch.

But during the scene, fans thought that the violence was unnecessary and overdone.

Fans on Reddit ranged in their reactions calling the brand “really weird,” “so extreme” and one person also says they “just don’t get it.”

While Walker (Ryan Bingham) might agree with that (the cowboy is known for taking issue with what the brand stands for) many fans of “Yellowstone” love it. There’s been a huge influx of gear and merchandise featuring the famous Y. And the show’s latest season even had one of the highest premiere numbers since 2017.

It may not be for everyone, but you can’t argue that “Yellowstone” isn’t doing great things for western dramas – no matter how violent it may get.

Jimmy’s Future After “Yellowstone.”

And further, his time at the Yellowstone did wonders for Jimmy. He’s come a long way in four seasons. Often the comedic relief, Jefferson White calls his character “being thrown into something totally foreign” to him. But he takes his chance and flourishes.

And it appears that Jimmy may possibly take the lead and star in Taylor Sheridan’s spinoff “6666” on the Four Sixes Ranch in Texas.

“What’s incredible about the Sixes is that it’s a real ranch,” he says. “The Sixes is one of the oldest ranches in Texas, one of the oldest ranches in the country. One of the oldest functioning cattle ranches, horse training, breeding facilities in the country. I’m really excited for people to see the real, gritty, not glamorous world of real-life cattle ranching, now in modern times.”

Following the season four conclusion, we learn that Jimmy will leave Yellowstone and head back south. He heads to Texas leaving behind former girlfriend Mia for Emily. The moment was bittersweet as Jimmy says goodbye to all the boys – and especially to Rip and Lloyd. Only time will tell where his story heads from here.