‘Yellowstone’ Fans Still Can’t Get Over That Mia vs. Emily Brawl

One of the biggest “Yellowstone” surprises of the fourth season came in the finale with two women fighting for Jimmy’s affection.

Jimmy, a drug addict turned “Yellowstone” Ranch cowboy, is clearly something of a lady’s man. In the fourth season finale, his former flame, Mia, and current love interest, Emily, got into a whale of a fight. The two lovely ladies really went after each other with poor Jimmy right in the middle.

When Jimmy returns to the ranch to introduce his former bunkhouse mates to his new fiancée, Mia reacts almost immediately. This wasn’t a typical catfight either. It took the entire bunkhouse to separate the girls. In a bittersweet moment, Jimmy tells Mia that he will be sticking with Emily and will head back to the Four Sixes Ranch.

Though the “Yellowstone” season four finale was nearly six weeks ago, fans of the show are still talking about it. It is likely fans will be talking about it all the way up till season five arrives. In a recent Reddit thread, “Yellowstone” enthusiasts share their thoughts on the brawling buckle bunnies.

“The fight between Mia and Jimmy’s fiancee was a big surprise to me,” the Reddit thread creator says. “Just saw the season finale and boy was that a doozy. Jimmy got clocked!”

The Mia vs. Emily fight threw some excitement into the “Yellowstone” finale and was completely surprising. Some fans say it was one of the top moments of the last season.

“That was the highlight of the finale for me,” another Redditor chimes. “Good stuff.”

We’ve seen some good fights over the course of four “Yellowstone” seasons that have left lasting impressions. The scrap between Mia and Emily ranks right up there with the best of them.

‘Yellowstone’ Bunkhouse Fight Could Have Future Ramifications

Jimmy and Emily will now ride off into the “Yellowstone” sunset and live together happily ever after. Yeah, right — this is “Yellowstone” we are talking about here which means the drama is just getting started.

In an interesting move, “Yellowstone” is making Emily actress Kathryn Kelly a full-time cast member for season five. With this news coming just last week, it appears we will be seeing a lot more of Emily and Jimmy. It is entirely possible that we have not yet seen the end of the Mia and Emily feud.

The fourth season ends with John Dutton forgiving Jimmy’s debt in an emotional moment from the finale. Jimmy and Emily load up the horses and hit the road back to Texas. Along the way, they pass a still upset Mia, who has pulled to the side of the road.

With Jimmy actor Jefferson White rumored to be starring in “Yellowstone” spinoff “6666,” it will be interesting to see what his role for season five will be.