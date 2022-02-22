‘Yellowstone’ Fans Still Have Serious Questions About the Beck Brothers

In the second season of the hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone,” a new enemy emerges to challenge the Dutton family. Though the Beck brothers are seemingly no longer part of the “Yellowstone” storyline, they remain a highly-discussed pair of characters.

“Yellowstone” fans still have many questions about the Becks, especially fans who are watching the series for the first time. The Beck brothers and their motives are the topic of discussion in a recent Reddit thread.

“I Really liked the show up until midway through season 2,” a Reddit user says. “I like the direction of where they were taking it and the coming war. I thought it would be Duttons and Becks against Rainwater and Jenkins. They killed off the Becks too early, they were interesting dudes. I thought they would have a bigger role in the war. Their decisions were nonsensical. They should have teamed up with the Duttons.”

The Beck brothers, Malcolm and Teal, proved to be a formidable threat to the Montana ranching family. A case can be made that they have been the most vicious of those challenging the Duttons. The Becks are stone-cold killers who will do anything to get what they want.

They tried to kill Beth along their way and took things to the extreme in the second “Yellowstone” season finale. They had an armed militia kidnap Tate Dutton and hold him hostage until their demands are met. Thankfully, Kayce Dutton is able to use his training as a Navy Seal to rescue Tate before any harm could come to him. Kayce also kills Teal Beck and John Dutton puts a bullet in Malcolm Beck — though we don’t actually see him die on screen.

“I agree with you on season two but it gets better,” another Reddit user says. “Just keep watching.”

‘Yellowstone’ Fans Debate Importance of the Beck Brothers

Because we do not actually see Malcolm Beck die in the second “Yellowstone” season finale, some fans speculate he is still alive. Some fans even believed he could be responsible for the attacks on the Dutton family in the third season finale. That theory was proven false when Garrett Randall confesses to setting up the hits.

“I kind of wish Malcolm Beck was still on the show,” another “Yellowstone” fan chimes. “He was the best bad guy on the series so far. The Beck brothers were intriguing characters which is more than I can say for some other villains on the show. They only made through one season before going down.”

Bringing Malcolm Beck back to the series would be the plot twist of all plot twists but is obviously unlikely to happen. The Dutton family will need a fresh set of enemies once season five rolls around. We’ll see what “Yellowstone” creator Taylor Sheridan has up his sleeve when the series returns later this year.