‘Yellowstone’ Fans Think Gator Deserves His Own Food Network Show

Where are all of our Yellowstone fans at? Do y’all think Gator should have his own cooking show on the Food Network? At least one fan on Reddit thinks he should.

If you are a loyal fan of the Paramount Network show, Yellowstone, then you know all about Gator. He’s the personal cook for the Dutton family at the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch. He may not get as much screen time as some of the other stars of the show like Kevin Costner, Cole Hauser, and Kelly Reilly, but that doesn’t mean he isn’t a fan favorite.

Case and point — there are fans out there who want Gator to have his own cooking show on the Food Network. For those of you who don’t know, Gator is actually a chef from Louisiana whose name is Gabriel Guilbeau. That said, he goes by Gator in real life as well.

In a post on Reddit titled, “Gator should get a cooking show on the Food Network,” one Yellowstone fan lays out a pretty good argument.

“So there’s obviously a lot of love on here for Gator, the unsung hero of the Yellowstone,” the post begins. “What do we need to do to get Gator his own cooking show? Something on the Food Network, where we see him in the kitchen at the ranch showing us how he makes everything. The name of the show will be ‘What’s Gluten?’ Who’s with me on this and how do we get it going? Just like on Yellowstone, nobody would actually eat the food after he’s cooked it. And every so often Beth would show up and raise some hell for no reason.”

This is something we could definitely get behind. And if it ever comes to fruition, you best believe we’d be covering all of Gator’s delicious meals right here on Outsider.

“You could have a smoothie episode, a fruit salad episode, an octopus episode, a ‘Second-best Salisbury Steak in Montana’ episode, the possibilities are really endless.”

‘Yellowstone’ Fans Respond to Post on Reddit

It seems like Yellowstone fans would love to make this happen. As a matter of fact, one person said they’d be surprised if Gator hasn’t already been asked about doing a cooking show.

“I would be surprised if he has not been approached,” they replied. “With the sheer number of posts and videos about his work on the show, this cannot go unnoticed. Someone at Paramount knows someone at HGTV or Food Network. Gator could start by producing some videos (I mean, he knows people….) and even without a show deal, he could certainly get enough following to monetize that.”

Meanwhile, other fans made jokes about Taylor Sheridan featuring Gator in another Yellowstone spin-off.

“You haven’t heard about the 19th Yellowstone spin off? Gatortown ’04. It’s about Gator’s gritty high school experience and him trying to live up to his father’s gumbo making legacy.”

“Sheridan’s next project,” another fan responded.