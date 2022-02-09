‘Yellowstone’s Finn Little Feeling ‘Very Special’ After Show’s Major Awards Nomination

“Yellowstone” star Finn Little hopped on Instagram to share his thoughts on the show’s recent SAG Award nomination.

“Yellowstone” recently received a nomination from the Screen Actors Guild Awards for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series. This honor is certainly a big deal for the program and is the show’s first SAG award nomination.

Young actor Finn Little, who plays Carter on the show, posted a snap of a package that the awards sent him all the way to his home in Australia. The actor certainly seemed excited as he shared the moment with his Instagram followers on Wednesday.

“Feeling special! Thanks @sagawards for sending this lovely gift bag across the oceans to me!,” Little wrote in the caption. “Congratulations to ALL the nominees in ALL the categories. Win or lose, the BEST reward is to be recognised for all that hard work by other actors – who KNOW EXACTLY what it takes to make GREAT entertainment!”

The actor also thanked all the members that voted for Yellowstone to be nominated and wished everyone good luck for the night of the awards show. He added, “Say hi to Helen Mirren for me! Have fun!”

‘Yellowstone’ Earns First SAG Award Nomination

“Yellowstone” is being nominated for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series alongside some other huge shows. Netflix’s “Squid Games,” Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale,” Apple TV+’s “The Morning Show,” and HBO’s “Succession” are all also nominated in the category.

For show creator Taylor Sheridan, he says “there’s no bigger compliment” than being nominated for such an honor. “There’s no bigger compliment to an actor than being recognized by their peers,” Sheridan said in a statement. “Congratulations to our incredibly talented cast on this wonderful and well-deserved nomination.”

Despite his gratitude, Sheridan has expressed that the purpose behind his shows isn’t to earn awards or recognition from critics. Instead, his main goal is to create a show for a niche audience that lives the cowboy life and enjoys all things western.

“The people who get it eat it up, and the people that try to look at it with a critical eye see a mess,” Sheridan told The New York Times. “I think it infuriates and confounds some people who study storytelling. They don’t understand why this thing’s such a hit.”

When is the SAG Awards This Year?

If this nomination is any indication, it looks like Sheridan can have both. “Yellowstone” Executive Producer and 101 Studios CEO David Glasser also commented on the nomination news.

“It is incredibly rewarding to see the Yellowstone recognition amongst our peers continue to expand as we come to the close of our fourth season,” Glasser told Entertainment Weekly. “It’s a true testament to the original voices and special universe that Taylor created. This nomination is a wonderful close to our recent record-breaking season finale.”

The 28th annual SAG awards will take place this year on February 27th at 7 pm CST. You can watch the event live via TNT and TBS.