‘Yellowstone’s Finn Little Remembers Moving Horseback Scene With Kevin Costner

The fourth season of the hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone” features a number of brand new actors on the show.

Of all the new actors dotting the “Yellowstone” cast, perhaps none made a bigger impact than youngster Finn Little. He took on the role of Carter, a young man orphaned after his father died of drug addiction complications. A chance encounter with Beth Dutton, who was at the same hospital visiting her own father, led to Carter taking up residency at “Yellowstone” Ranch. There, he butts heads with Rip Wheeler but eventually wins over the big guy’s heart. At just 15 years of age, Little is the second youngest member of the show’s full-time cast. Only Tate Dutton actor Brecken Merrill is younger than Little at 13-years-old. Despite his young age, Little looks like a keeper that will become a bigger part of “Yellowstone” as a new season grows near.

One of Carter’s top moments from season four was his interaction with John Dutton, played by Hollywood icon Kevin Costner. Little got to spend plenty of time with Costner on set. He remembers the time he spent with the legendary actor in a recent social media post.

The back and white photo show Carter and John Dutton getting ready to ride their horses toward the sunset. The two are featured in the final scene of “Yellowstone” season four and it was obviously a special memory for Finn Little.

“Yellowstone” fans were very complimentary of Little’s photo, thanking him for sharing it.

“This is a really great pic of you two and your horses,” a social media user writes in the comments. “I hope Carter gets more screen time when the next season rolls around.”

‘Yellowstone’ Star Finn Little Will Return for Fifth Season

There was little doubt that Little would return for the fifth “Yellowstone” season later this year. The bigger question is how his role expands entering into his second season of the heavily popular series.

Little is part of the show’s cast receiving a nomination from the Screen Actors Guild Awards for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series. The young actor shared his excitement with “Yellowstone” fans in a previous social media post.

“Feeling special,” he says in the post. “Thanks SAG Awards for sending this lovely gift bag across the oceans to me! Congratulations to ALL the nominees in ALL the categories. Win or lose, the best reward is to be recognized for all that hard work by other actors – who KNOW EXACTLY what it takes to make GREAT entertainment.”

Finn Little will soon be returning to Montana to resume his role as the stable cleaner. Fifth season production expects to be up and running this May.