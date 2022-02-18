‘Yellowstone’s Forrie J. Smith Attends Cowboy Banquet Shortly After Voicing Vaccine Stance

While “Yellowstone’s” Forrie J. Smith won’t be on the red carpet for the 2022 Screen Actors Guild awards, it didn’t stop him from attending the Cowboys Helping Cowboys charity event this weekend. The actor donned his classic cowboy hat along with a flashy pair of black boots. He also wore the biggest smile as he posed for some photos.

Sharing a series of pictures on Instagram, the “Yellowstone” cowboy looked quite dapper posing with different groups of people at the benefit. This outing follows Smith’s announcement that he would not be attending the SAG awards because of their strict vaccine policies.

“Great times at the Cowboys helping Cowboys banquet Thanks Dave Samsel an Matt Durbin for what you do for Cowboys #gowiththecoopers#oakandeden#americanhatcompany#justinboots,” Smith captioned the photo.

Fans continued their praises for Smith at the event, reiterating their support for his stance on the COVID vaccine.

“Yellowstone” Actor Explains SAG Award Decision

Previously, in the video announcement about the SAG awards, Smith apologized to fans that he would not be in attendance with his fellow cast. “Yellowstone” was nominated for Best Ensemble in a Drama Series, which Smith is a part of.

“We’re VERY excited to share that Yellowstone received its first-ever OFFICIAL SAG Awards nomination for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series for the 28th SAG Awards Nominations!! YEEHAW GIDDY UP!!” Smith wrote following the nomination announcement.

However, he explained that he did not foresee himself getting the vaccine ever.

“I haven’t been vaccinated since I was a little kid. I don’t vaccinate my dogs, I don’t vaccinate my horses. I’ve never had a flu shot, I think it compromises your immunity,” Smith says in his previous post.

According to the “Yellowstone” actor, the organization requires that all in attendance show proof of a COVID vaccination in addition to a recent negative COVID test. In businesses all over the country, the vaccine is causing much debate after some companies have required their employees to get the COVID shot and subsequent boosters.

Smith stands with those who believe that people should not be mandated to receive the vaccine.

Fan Reactions

And his fans were completely supportive of his stance, urging him not to feel like he has to apologize.

“A man should be able to mind his own, in my opinion. God bless brother,” one person shared via Instagram. Another fan also weighed in saying, “Good for you! Your choice!! We all choose what is best for ourselves! No one else should choose that for us. Much respect for speaking up.”

In his latest post about the Cowboys Helping Cowboys event, another fan used the moment to also show her support for Smith and his decision.

“I so appreciate the fact that you will not be attending the SAG awards and are standing up for your beliefs. Ain’t nothing better than a good ole Cowboy doing it the Cowboy way,” she said.