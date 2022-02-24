‘Yellowstone’ Star Forrie J. Smith Says LA Rodeo Rally ‘Was a Big Success’

Yellowstone star Forrie J. Smith is a huge advocate of horse and cowboy culture, and when he’s not on set, he’s dedicating his free time to supporting organizations that help keep rodeos and rural traditions alive. Recently, Smith has kept fans updated on all of his efforts and appearances at events all over the country. From formal committee meetings to small-town fundraisers, he’s always ready to throw his hat in the ring for the sake of the rodeo lifestyle.

Earlier today, Smith posted a photo on Instagram of his latest activities. According to the Yellowstone star, he attended the Los Angeles Rodeo Rally with a few good friends. As always, Smith wore his white cowboy hat and handlebar mustache to the function. Surely, there were hundreds of fans just hoping for a chance to snap a pic with the Western star and former rodeo champ.

“LA Rodeo Rally was a Big Success!” Smith exclaimed in the caption. “It was great to see all the different Horse cultures come together!”

Further in the album, the Yellowstone star posted photos of a few police horses. He also included a photo with some folks in sombreros.

‘Yellowstone’ Star Shows Charitable Side in Artwork

Of course, Smith’s latest appearance in Los Angeles was just one of his many events recently. Not too long ago, Smith contributed to a fundraiser at MSU. Not only did Smith donate his own funds, but he was also the subject of a gorgeous charcoal drawing that was available for sale at the event. The drawing’s resemblance to the Yellowstone star was astonishing. And likely, the work of art sold for a pretty penny to a fan of the series.

“It’s time to Cowboy Up with Forrie J Smith y’all!” the star captioned the pic. “This piece is for an upcoming charity event for MSU and I was proud to donate my efforts to their cause!”

Likewise, Smith also met with an artist that created a contemporary painting of the Yellowstone star. Amidst a vibrant red background, Smith’s face is instantly recognizable with his kind eyes and full smile. According to Smith, he even met with the artist responsible for the wall piece. The art was for a fundraiser for the organization, Cowboys Helping Cowboys and sold for a whopping $40,000.

More excitement and how $40K was raised for #CowboyshelpingCowboysfund Thank you artist/painter Katie Von Kral to order prints www.artbykvk.com,” Smith wrote.

He also encouraged his fans to donate to the cause, themselves.