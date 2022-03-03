‘Yellowstone’ Star Forrie J. Smith Reads To Elementary School Class: ‘Kids Are the Future’

This week, Yellowstone star Forrie J. Smith took part in Read Across America Week by visiting a lucky classroom for storytime. Recently, Smith, also known as Lloyd on the Western series, has been dedicating his off-time to various charitable efforts, but this is the first time we’ve seen him pay a visit to the future cowboys and cowgirls of America.

To promote the special week and encourage others to participate, the Yellowstone star posted a photo of the experience on Instagram. In the photo, the elementary school class listened attentively. Meanwhile, Smith sat in a chair as he narrated what looked to be a Dr. Seuss book to them. The official Read Across America date is on March 2, the same day as Dr. Seuss’s birthday.

As always, Smith dressed in a flannel shirt and blue jeans.

“Today, I went to read to the kids at Midway Elementary school!” Smith shared in the caption. “Kids are the future!! Read Across America Week!”

Not surprisingly, fans were happy to see one of their favorite Yellowstone characters interacting with the lucky group of kids. In the comments, they commended him for his latest actions.

“Love this so much! Thank you for caring about others,” one fan said.

Another gushed, “AWE BRAVO!!!WHAT A BLESSING and your right kids are our future and reading helps them become better folks!god bless you for doing this!”

“Seeing this made my bad day so much better,” said a third.

‘Yellowstone’ Co-Star Joins in on Charitable Efforts

Meanwhile, fellow Yellowstone star Cole Hauser, known as Rip Wheeler on the series, chipped in on his own end with a charity that was close to his heart. Hauser’s son, Ryland, has joined efforts with two of his friends to raise money for the world’s largest nonprofit, voluntary organization that focuses on research and support services for blood cancer patients, Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS).

In the past, the Yellowstone star has promoted his son’s selfless efforts, and now, he’s decided to throw an extra incentive into the mix for fans of the show that are looking to donate. According to the Hausers, Cole will be auctioning off a signed shirt that he wore on the show. Of course, the proceeds will go directly to LLS.

“Donate now to be in the running for this signed shirt @colehauser22 wears on @yellowstone Donation goes to our sons charity he’s teamed up to help raise money for @llssouthflorida Starting bid is $1,000,” Hauser’s wife, Cynthia, told his fans on Instagram. “Link in the bio to donate. Winner will be announced tomorrow on my account.”