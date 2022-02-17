“Yellowstone” star Forrie J Smith made headlines this week, declaring he will not attend the upcoming Screen Actors Guild Award ceremony. Smith, who plays “Yellowstone” fan favorite Lloyd on the series, cites rules requiring all attendees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Smith and the “Yellowstone” cast earned a nomination in the category of best ensemble in a television drama. Now, “Yellowstone” fans are concerned that vaccination mandates may hamper future seasons of their favorite show.

In a recent Reddit thread, fans of the hit Paramount Network series discuss the possibility of vaccine requirements for Taylor Sheridan projects. Fans suggest that vaccine requirements could play a huge role in the upcoming fifth season.

What Does This Mean for Lloyd’s Future on the Show?

“I wonder if Taylor Sheridan has a vaccine requirement for filming because this could get interesting,” a fan ponders aloud. “I am assuming that the parent company of this mothership, Viacom/CBS, will mandate vaccines for filming due to liability.”

The Redditor then wonders if the show may kill off Smith’s character if he refuses to take the vaccine. “Maybe Lloyd will have somehow died in off Screenland between season four and season five,” the fan continues.

That would certainly be a massive blow to the modern western drama. Lloyd is one of the most beloved characters on the show. Aas you would expect, the enormous “Yellowstone” fan base also has plenty of thoughts on the matter.

“I would hate for Lloyd to not be a part of the new season but he has every right to not get vaccinated,” a Redditor says. “Hopefully there is some common ground to fall back on.”

“Welp, see ya, Lloyd. Nice knowing you,” another says. “Maybe they will get someone else to play the part or just write him out of the show.”

Fair to say a number of “Yellowstone” fans hope it doesn’t come to that.

‘Yellowstone’ Star Forrie J. Smith Clarifies Vaccination Stance

In a since-deleted social media post, the “Yellowstone” actor discusses his vaccine views. He also talks about missing out on the SAG Award ceremony due to his vaccination beliefs. He also notes that he is against all vaccinations of any sort and not just the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I want to apologize to y’all for not being at the Screen Actors Guild Awards,” he says. “I mean no offense to anyone. I’m not vaccinated, and it’s a requirement to be vaccinated.”

The “Yellowstone” star then went to greater detail, saying he refuses to get a vaccination of any kind.

“I’m not vaccinated, I will not get vaccinated,” Smith added. “I haven’t been vaccinated since I was a little kid. I don’t vaccinate my dogs, I don’t vaccinate my horses. I’ve never had a flu shot. I never will and I believe they compromise your immunities, It’s just my beliefs. I just don’t believe in that stuff. Whatever.”