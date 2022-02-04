‘Yellowstone’ Star Gil Birmingham Discusses His Path from Bodybuilding to the Show

Fun fact for all of you Outsiders — Did you know that Yellowstone star Gil Birmingham was into bodybuilding before he got famous?

That’s right, folks — Gil Birmingham is a man of many talents. Nowadays, however,, he stars as Thomas Rainwater on the Paramount Network hit show Yellowstone. Rainwater is the newly appointed chief of the Broken Rock Reservation and his only goal is to reclaim their land and legacy. He has made an appearance in all four seasons of the show up to this point. That includes being in nine episodes in Season 1, seven episodes in Season 2, six episodes in Season 3, and seven episodes in Season 4.

But where exactly did Gil Birmingham come from? And just how exactly did he make his way to starring on cable TV’s most popular show? Well, the San Antonio, Texas, native sat down with Jefferson White on the latest episode of The Official Yellowstone Podcast to explain how his career path led him to the set of Yellowstone.

Not many people out there know that Birmingham was actually a bodybuilder before he was an actor.

“Yeah, it’s always fascinating for me,” Birmingham revealed. “I think it happened after college, I got involved in bodybuilding. I think a lot of fans are familiar with that already.”

Bodybuilding, Music Videos, and ‘Yellowstone’

Sure, some diehard Yellowstone fans may know about Gil Birmingham’s humble beginnings. But how did he go from bodybuilding to the set of Yellowstone? He said that it all started with a music video appearance after being seen in the gym. What kind of music video you may ask? Well, it was a video with none other than Diana Ross — the lead singer of the Supremes.

“I got scouted in the gym to participate in a music video with Diana Ross. And I loved being on set. My girlfriend at the time said, ‘You know, why don’t you start taking classes?’ And I did. That’s kind of where it started.”

The Yellowstone star then decided that he wanted to represent the Native community on television.

“I don’t know that I took it as seriously, the craft itself, until I started doing projects that were more representational for the native community. And then I really understood the responsibility of it.”

With that goal in mind, it couldn’t have been better for Gil Birmingham than to meet up with Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan. Sheridan is all about authenticity.

“I’ve been very blessed with a varied career,” Birmingham admitted. “Leading up to Yellowstone, I encountered Taylor back in 2017, 2016, with Hell or High Water. And then he brought me in with Wind River. That relationship started some five years ago, which I feel so grateful for and very blessed by. And it’s led itself into Yellowstone.”