‘Yellowstone’: Want To Have a Beer With Rip Wheeler? Now’s Your Chance

It might just be every “Yellowstone” fan’s dream to have a beer with Cole Hauser, the actor behind Rip Wheeler.

Rip’s popularity among “Yellowstone” watchers would be hard to overstate. Many fans of the hit Paramount Network series would tell you that big Rip is their favorite character residing on the Dutton Ranch. Tough as nails and fiercely loyal to his adopted family, Rip has many qualities that have won over the show’s robust fan base. It is a tribute to Hauser’s acting skills that Rip Wheeler has become a household name. Now, Hauser is giving fans an opportunity to join him for a cold one while also supporting a good cause. Hauser’s wife, Cynthia, provides the details of the contest in a recent social media post.

“Thanks baby for helping us raise awareness and funds for those suffering from blood cancer,” Cynthia Hauser writes in the social media post. “Our auction is live so please check it out and bid on a Beer with Cole Hauser along with other ‘Yellowstone’ swag. The list of what our team is auctioning off is up in my story along with the donation link.”

The link to donate to this charity and bid on a beer with Cole Hauser can be found right here.

As you would expect, numerous “Yellowstone” fans showed up to donate to the charity and bid. The Instagram post took in well over 500 “likes” in under an hour.

“Ok so I’m going to buy some lottery tickets, win big so I can win the bid!” a commenter writes. “You guys are so awesome to raise money. My brother has hairy cell leukemia and my other brother had a brain tumor. Cancer sucks!”

‘Yellowstone’ Season Five Will Begin Filming in May

It will soon be back to work for Cole Hauser and the rest of the “Yellowstone” cast. They will head back to Montana to begin filming the fifth season of the hit series in May.

We know Rip will be heavily involved with season five and will have a new wedding ring on his finger. He and Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) finally tied the knot in the most “Yellowstone” way possible last season. Playing Rip has been a career-defining role for Hauser. In an interview, he tells fans that playing Rip takes him back to his childhood.

“I grew up on a really nice ranch in Oregon for about four years,” he says. “I rode horses and we had cows and chickens… goats. Those were kind of my earliest memories of being a kid. Getting away from that and moving to Florida and then back to California, where I was born, there wasn’t a lot of that. So to get a role like this obviously many moons later and have the opportunity to get back to the things that I remember I loved as a child has been a dream come true.”