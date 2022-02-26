‘Yellowstone’: Here’s Where You Recognize A.G. Stewart From

The hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone” has a cast littered with big-name stars like Kevin Costner, Cole Hauser and Luke Grimes.

But “Yellowstone” also has a number of lesser-known actors that are excellent in their roles on the show. A tremendous supporting cast is one of the elements that makes “Yellowstone” one of the most-watched shows on television. The series continues adding to its cast as the seasons roll by, collecting more and more talent for key roles. One underrated actor playing a key role in “Yellowstone” is Timothy Carhart. The seasoned actor plays Montana Attorney General Mike Stewart or A.G. Stewart. As Attorney General, Stewart sits near the top of Montana’s political ladder. Carhart has been with the show since the beginning, making his first appearance in season one. He only makes sporadic appearances and is often seen with Montana Governor Lynelle Perry. He’s had many dealings with Jamie Dutton, including recruiting him to run for political office.

“Yellowstone” fans likely recognize Carhart from some of his previous works. He’s made several appearances in well-known films and television series.

Carhart got his start in the film industry by landing a role in “The Awakening Land” in 1978. He played several smaller roles through the 1980s, including parts in “Ghostbusters,” “Witness,” and “Working Girl.” He also had guest-starring roles in “Alfred Hitchcock Presents” and “Miami Vice.”

Carhart took his first major movie role was in the 1990 film “The Hunt For Red October.” Hee plays Commander Bill Steiner, captain of the rescue ship, Mystic. He continued his career with guest roles on popular television shows like “Roseanne” and “Quantum Leap.”

One of his most memorable roles came in 1991 with “Thelma and Louise,” playing a character named Harlan.

‘Yellowstone’ Actor Timothy Carhart Has Impressive Resume

In “Beverly Hills Cop III” he plays the primary antagonist Ellis DeWald, who is under investigation by Eddie Murphy’s character, Axel Foley. He also appears in “Candyman: Farewell to the Flesh” in 1995. Some of his other notable roles also include appearances in “Criminal Minds,” “Mad Men,” “24” and “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.”

A.G. Stewart was absent from the fourth season of “Yellowstone,” but one wonders if he will show back up again. The fourth season takes a political turn when Montana Governor Lynelle Perry declares she will not seek reelection. This opens the door for someone else to take over the powerful position.

Perry also tells John Dutton that she plans to back his adopted son, Jamie Dutton, for the seat much to his dismay. John makes a split decision and tells Perry that he will run for the office to block Jamie from getting it.

Could the politically savvy Stewart also get involved with the governor’s race? It would make for a very interesting subplot.