‘Yellowstone’: Here’s Where You Recognize Torry From

Watching Yellowstone gives fans a chance to see some actors they might have seen before. One of those is Torry, played by Wolé Parks.

If you remember, Torry was the bodyguard for billionaire Dan Jenkins, played by Danny Huston. Jenkins’ sole goal was to get the Yellowstone ranch out of the hands of John Dutton, played by Kevin Costner. But that backfired when Jenkins ends up messed up by the Becks.

What happens? Well, the Becks hire mercenaries and Torry gets killed. No more Torry on Yellowstone. But the actor has been busy. Let’s get caught up with some help from Looper.

‘Yellowstone’ Actor Has Appeared In Other Shows Like ‘NCIS,’ ‘The Vampire Diaries’

Parks has appeared in shows like Law & Order: Criminal Intent, NCIS, and Limitless, among others. The Yellowstone actor got a sweet part as Cade on The Vampire Diaries. He popped up in Season 8 as the world’s first psychic.

But he became the Devil upon his death and created Hell, where he punishes the wicked. Buy in the episode Detoured On Some Random Backwoods Path to Hell, Seline, played by Kristen Gutoskie, summons Cade so that she may try to bargain for her and Sybil, played by Nathalie Kelley. A few episodes later, Cade truly proves he’s the Devil by consuming Seline and Sybil in hellfire.

Then he would go on and play Scott on Superstore. It was a funny role, indeed.

Big-Time Role On ‘Superman & Lois’ Has Parks Set Up For Long Run

Parks got a meaty role, longer than on Yellowstone, as Captain Luthor, a.k.a. John Henry Irons, a.k.a. Steel, on The CW’s Superman & Lois. He gets introduced back in the pilot but takes a bit to assume his role. Irons may have initially seen Superman, played by Tyler Hoechlin, as a threat to reality.

Yet he sees Superman as a savior for Earth. Both of them would team up to get the bad guys.

Parks talks about the role in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. “I remember when that comic came out,” he said. “I was about 10 or 11. And I remember seeing that as a kid.

“And you know how it is: Back then, there wasn’t a lot of diverse representation,” Parks said. “So for this little Black kid to see this Black guy who was a superhero in his own right, that was amazing. I felt overwhelmed and appreciative.”

There is more work ahead on Superman & Lois. It might outrank his work on Yellowstone once everything is said and done. In the meantime, you can get ready for Season 5 of the Taylor Sheridan show that will be coming up on the Paramount Network.