‘Yellowstone’: Here’s Where You’ve Seen Jamie Dutton Actor Wes Bentley Before

Before starring in “Yellowstone” as the morally conflicted Jamie Dutton, Wes Bentley premiered in several top-tier films.

“Yellowstone” is actually one of only three television series Bentley’s ever starred in. According to his IMDb page, Bentley made his television debut in 2014 with “American Horror Story” on FX. Then, he started playing Jamie Dutton on the Western show in 2018.

And in addition to Season 4 of “Yellowstone,” Bentley’s also been working on voice-acting for an animated series. It’s called “Blade Runner: Black Lotus,” a series that takes place 17 years before the events of the “Blade Runner 2049” film.

But Bentley is arguably most recognizable from his work in various Hollywood movies. Many know him from “The Hunger Games,” the 2012 movie based on Suzanne Collins’ best-selling books. The “Yellowstone” star played Seneca Crane, the Head Gamemaker in charge of running the arena/obstacle course that Katniss Everdeen had to survive in. Crane, unfortunately, died at the end of the movie when President Snow killed him. Crane upset the president by letting Katniss and Peeta Mellark live at the end of the Hunger Games.

Or maybe you know Bentley from “Interstellar.” The Matthew McConaughey-led space movie wowed audiences and critics alike in 2014. And Bentley played an important role as one of the few astronauts who traveled with McConaughey into space. Unfortunately, Bentley’s character on “Interstellar” also died, getting swept away by a wave on a water-filled planet.

Aside from those two key films, the “Yellowstone” star also appeared in many other films over the years. From “Mission Impossible: Fallout” to “Pete’s Dragon” to “The Game of Their Lives” to “American Beauty,” Bentley’s done it all. He even starred alongside “1883” star Sam Elliott once, in Nicholas Cage’s flop “Ghost Rider.”

What Have We Seen From Wes Bentley’s ‘Yellowstone’ Character Jamie Dutton?

Working on dozens of films across several genres definitely prepared Wes Bentley for his time on “Yellowstone” as Jamie Dutton. He brings a conflicted nature to Jamie that fits the character all too well.

On the one hand, we see Jamie as an eager-to-please son, looking for his father’s approval. But on the other hand, we see Jamie as self-interested and not looking out for the family. Jamie and John Dutton butt heads several times over doing things for the family and ranch versus Jamie doing things for himself.

Most notably, Jamie wants power. Specifically, power in a political context. He ran for Attorney General even when his father told him to stand down. Then he ran for governor, and John ran against Jamie to stop him from making more self-interested decisions. Things really came to a head when Jamie found out he was adopted in Season 3, leading his biological father to order a hit on the rest of the Duttons.

Now, Jamie has killed his biological father to once again protect his own interests. Beth Dutton has him under her thumb, and we’ll have to wait and see what happens to Jamie when “Yellowstone” Season 5 premieres.