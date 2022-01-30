‘Yellowstone’: Here’s Where You’ve Seen Jimmy Actor Jefferson White Before

Actor Jefferson White has been with the hit television series “Yellowstone” since the beginning, making his debut in the first episode.

On “Yellowstone,” White plays the quirky but lovable methamphetamine cook turned rookie cowboy, Jimmy Hurdstrom. Of all the characters on the show, Jimmy may have one of the best backstories. He led a criminal life and suffered from drug addiction. His grandfather charged “Yellowstone” Ranch owner John Dutton with helping Jimmy clean up his act. We first meet Jimmy when Rip Wheeler barges into his raggedy trailer. Obviously stoned, Jimmy accepts a second chance from Rip, who then gives him the “Yellowstone” brand. He begins work on the ranch the very next day but doesn’t even know how to ride a horse. He gets a crash course when the other cowboys duct tape him to an unbroken horse.

Jimmy, who is naive but willing to learn, instantly becomes a “Yellowstone” fan favorite. Much of the credit for Jimmy’s likability goes to Jefferson White, who gives his character depth and personality. White has done such a good job with Jimmy that he will be the face of “Yellowstone” spinoff “6666” when it hits the air. It’s nothing new for White as he’s made a career out of playing dopey but lovable characters. White has numerous film and television credits to his name and you may recognize him from some of his earlier works. Some of his most notable roles include appearances in “House of Cards,” “How to Get Away With Murder” and “The Alienist.” While most of his work has been on television, his film credits include “No Future” and “Treasure Trouble.”

Jefferson White fans are excited that his biggest role to date is upcoming. He will reprise his role as Jimmy for “6666” and is the primary protagonist.

‘Yellowstone’ Star Jefferson White Has a Busy Fourth Season

The fourth season of “Yellowstone” was one of great change for Jimmy. At the conclusion of the third season, we see Jimmy fall off a bucking horse and lie motionless face-down on the ground. Viewers are left to wonder if Jimmy is dead or alive.

Early in season four, we learn that Jimmy is alive but badly injured and in need of physical therapy. His boss, John Dutton, is also upset with Jimmy for breaking his word to not participate in rodeo events. He is jettisoned away from “Yellowstone” Ranch to Texas where he will work at the famous Four Sixes Ranch. There, Jimmy becomes a real cowboy and appears ready to return to “Yellowstone” Ranch. That plan, however, is scrapped when Jimmy meets a new love interest, Emily.

“6666” will likely focus on Jimmy’s adventures at the Texas ranch and his budding love for Emily. “Yellowstone” fans can’t wait to see what Jefferson White can do as the center of attention.