‘Yellowstone’: Here’s Where You’ve Seen Teal Beck Actor Terry Serpico Before

Terry Serpico plays Teal Beck on Yellowstone. This is not his first rodeo as an actor. Where else have you seen this guy before?

We’re going to get down to the nitty-gritty of it thanks to IMDb. Serpico appeared as Beck in six episodes back in 2019 on the Taylor Sheridan-created drama.

But you have seen a lot of him on Law & Order: SVU. Serpico has appeared mostly as Polie Chief Tommy McGrath, yet that’s not the only character he has played. Other ones in the series that he’s appeared as include Lieutenant Commander William Taverts, Deacon Brinn, Les Cooper, and Ron Johnson.

‘Yellowstone’ Actor Popped Up on ‘Cobra Kai’, ‘The Equalizer’ In 2021

The Yellowstone actor has appeared as Major Markson in three episodes of Hightown back in 2021. Other TV work last year included Cobra Kai, The Mosquito Coast, and The Equalizer. Movie work included a starring role in Birdie as well as Faceless.

He played Bill Briscoe in five episodes in 2020 of The Flight Attendant. Also in 2020, Serpico appeared in the TV show Homeland as General Owens. Between 2015-19, he played Mitch Ohlmeyer on a TV short titled The Inspectors.

Serpico had two roles in the classic TV series Oz. Other appearances in the Dick Wolf franchise include the OG show Law & Order and Law & Order: Criminal Intent. He also played Cousin Eddie on Rescue Me between 2005-10.

Serpico Had A Starring Role In ‘Army Wives’ Series

The Yellowstone actor also had a starring role in the show Army Wives between 2007-13. He mostly appeared as Frank Sherwood but also had a role as Publican Dale in the series, too.

Serpico made stops on Elementary, CSI: Miami, Body of Proof, Criminal Minds, and Blue Bloods. Here is an interesting tidbit from the actor’s biography on IMDb. His father’s name is Frank Serpico. But his father is not the inspiration for the Al Pacino film in 1973, Serpico.

That about wraps up a look at this actor’s career. Obviously, he has been working hard at his craft for a long time. Having him for a bit as part of the Western drama just added to its credibility.

Yellowstone lead actor Kevin Costner said that he had a feeling his show would be good. He had it when he read the script. Costner showed up at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Award Ceremony. He told ExtraTV that the show’s success was not a surprise to him.

“I knew Yellowstone had a chance to be good because on paper it was good,” Costner said. “And it’s kind of how I pick all the projects I do. So I’m not surprised that it’s turned out well.”