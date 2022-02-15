‘Yellowstone’ Hot Take: Is Rip Wheeler the Real Villain of the Show?

Of all the outstanding characters on the hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone,” perhaps the most beloved is Rip Wheeler.

Played by Hollywood star Cole Hauser, Rip came to the Dutton family as a young orphan. With his incredible work ethic and strong skill set, Rip quickly rose up the ranks on “Yellowstone” Ranch. In present day, he is John Dutton’s right-hand man in more ways than one. He oversees the ranch’s bunkhouse crew and is a more than capable cowboy himself. But Rip’s true value comes from his role as the Dutton family’s enforcer. Ruthless and unopposed to violence, Rip does away with the family’s enemies by any means necessary.

It is these characteristics that make some “Yellowstone” fans question the side of the fence that Rip falls on. In a recent Reddit thread, a fan suggests that Rip isn’t the “good guy” we think he is. In fact, this fan says Rip could actually be a primary villain.

“I know y’all are obsessed with Rip so this may be an unpopular opinion, but I firmly believe he is the bad guy in this story,” the Redditor says. “He’s a murderer, and almost solely responsible for keeping the fighting-murder/long black train cycle going on the ranch. He influences and sets the toxic masculinity culture in the bunkhouse. He’s a jerk when he has no reason to be a jerk. His daddy issues keep him bizarrely submissive to John, even when he should be standing up to him. He’s perpetuating this behavior in the kid (Carter). All the characters are toxic in some way, but Rip is the low-key worst.”

This “Yellowstone” fan makes an interesting point, but it might be a stretch to call Rip a bad guy. His moral compass, however, does not always point up.

‘Yellowstone’ Fans Defend Rip Wheeler’s Actions

As you would expect, numerous “Yellowstone” watchers come to Rip’s defense in the Reddit thread. The big guy is one of the most popular characters in the series and has built a fan base of his own.

“Rip isn’t perfect, but he’s far from the villain,” one Reddit poster says.

“I see where you coming from. It can appear that way, at times,” another Redditor says.”Thing is, Rip is loyal to a fault. Will not deviate from that no matter what. Steadfast like a Terminator. He goes above and beyond what is tasked of him. Does that make him a villain? In a way, possibly. The one thing I’m sure of though, he is the type of person you want on your side.”

Regardless of where you fall in this Rip Wheeler debate, there is one thing we all agree on — Rip is a total badass and we can’t to see what season five of “Yellowstone” has in store for him.