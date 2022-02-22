‘Yellowstone’: How Cole Hauser Remembers Learning His Father Was a Famous Actor

A fun fact for “Yellowstone” fans is that star Cole Hauser isn’t the first member of his family to star in a Western. Hauser’s father is none other than legendary action star Wings Hauser. You might recognize Wings from hits like “Tough Guys Don’t Dance,” “The Insider,” “Vice Squad,” and “Rubber.” Looks like the “Yellowstone” star took up the mantle from his father, though he didn’t realize his dad was an actor at first.

In an October 2021 interview with Cowboys & Indians Magazine, Hauser opened up about the first time he realized his father acted. Apparently, Cole Hauser’s parents divorced when he was very young, and it sounds like he spent a bit more time with his mother.

“I think I was about nine or 10 years old, something like that. Yeah. I saw him on TV, and I didn’t know he was my dad,” Hauser explained. “I waited for the finish of the film, and I saw Wings Hauser [in the credits]. So, I went into my mom’s room, and I said, ‘Hey mom. I just saw a guy on TV, his name’s Wings Hauser.’ And she looked at me and went: ‘Wow!’ And I said, ‘Yeah, I saw this guy.’ And she goes, ‘Yeah, well, let’s talk about that.’ And so, she explained to me who he was. And that’s how I found out about my dad,” the “Yellowstone” star shared.

So, has Wings Hauser kept up with his son’s acting career? The answer is a resounding yes. And of course, Wings loves to talk to Cole about “Yellowstone.”

“Absolutely. Yeah, he’s a huge fan of the show and is obviously very proud of what I’ve done in it,” Cole Hauser said. “He’s an old cowboy, after all. Our family, the Hauser side of the family, are all Montanans. So, it’s very close to him. We have family in Helena and Livingstone and all over the state.”

‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser Kicks Ass in Trailer for New Movie

While we love nothing more than seeing Cole Hauser on our screens in “Yellowstone,” he does have a few more projects up his sleeve. One of those projects is “Panama,” with Hauser starring opposite of Mel Gibson.

The synopsis for the film reads, “An ex-marine is hired by a defense contractor to travel to Panama to complete an arms deal. In the process, he becomes involved with the U.S. invasion of Panama, and learns an important lesson about the true nature of political power.”

Looks like we’ll see the “Yellowstone” star in a military setting rather than a cowboy setting. But we know Hauser has the range. He’s well-known for his roles in films like “2 Fast 2 Furious,” “Dazed and Confused,” and “Good Will Hunting.”

Make sure you check out the trailer for “Panama” below.