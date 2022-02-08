‘Yellowstone’: How Long Has Beth Known About Jamie Dutton’s Past?

While “Yellowstone” features plenty of conflict – what with the constant battle for John Dutton to keep his land – perhaps the most epic rivalry is between Jamie and Beth Dutton.

The two have been going at it since they were teens. This is due to the fact that Jamie took Beth to have an abortion which, unbeknownst to her, left her completely sterile. It’s been war ever since. But how long has Beth actually known that Jamie wasn’t born a Dutton?

Fans are wondering this very question. In a thread on Reddit, a fans writes about Jamie’s adoption. There’s some confusion over who’s privy to this knowledge.

“Just finished season 4. I don’t remember any scenes where anyone in the family other than John knows that Jamie was adopted. But when Beth confronts Jamie in his office and starts telling him how his bio dad will throw him under the bus, I was like WAIT when did she learn about this? I had expected it to be its own plot point, like Jamie playing this card to justify himself to her or something. Did she know all along? Did I just straight up miss a scene? Does Kayce know?”

And plenty of people are here to weigh in. It’s possible that Beth knew about this before Jamie did. Beth isn’t one to let things slip over her head. The “Yellowstone” character often makes it her business to be one step ahead of everyone else. So this could include learning about Jamie’s adoption well before Jamie knew.

‘Yellowstone’ Fan Theories

One person weighs in that, “No, I don’t think Beth knew all along. I think we’re meant to believe that John told Beth and Kayce off-screen after Jamie confronted him (at least that was the impression I got after finishing S4). Seems like a missed opportunity not to have shown onscreen but there is just no way that Beth would have kept Jamie’s true parentage hidden from him all these years and not thrown it in his face at some point. And I don’t think John would have told Kayce or Beth and hidden it from Jamie; John is an equal opportunity ‘keeper of secrets.'”

The fan makes some fair claims. They also add: “Also, Beth definitely didn’t know back in S1 because at some point when she and Jamie are arguing he says something like he’s not gay but celibate because he’s ‘terrified to get someone pregnant and pass on the crazy gene that made you.'”

However, other fans are frustrated that the moment wasn’t revealed through the plot line. “Pretty sure they just didn’t show us when Beth found out, which is cruel in my opinion. I’d been waaaaaiting to see her get the news and die of laughter,” another fan writes.

Yet one person makes a really good point: “She had to have known. She once asked John if he could really say he loved Jamie like he loved her, Kayce and Lee. John pondered a fireplace in response.”

There are plenty of details to suggest that “Yellowstone’s” smartest Dutton probably had some sort of idea that Jamie was adopted. However, the moment was not a part of the onscreen story. But Beth likely didn’t know that Garrett Randall was Jamie’s biological father until season four – after the attacks.

And further, now that Randall is dead at the hands of his own son, what will Beth put Jamie up to next? The “Yellowstone” season five theories are wild – and we can’t wait to see where they lead.