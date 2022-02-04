‘Yellowstone’: How Piper Perabo Tied-in ‘Acting and Activism’ With Summer Higgins Role

“Yellowstone” season 4 introduced Piper Perabo as Summer Higgins, the animal rights activist. She started up a romantic entanglement with John, and then Beth had a hand in putting her in jail. In the finale, she faced 15 years in prison. Not really an idyllic trip to Montana anymore, is it?

In conversation with London-based magazine Schön!, Perabo spoke about how her real-life activism helped her develop Summer Higgins.

Perabo was asked why she wanted to take the “Yellowstone” role. She replied, Speaking out in defense of our civil rights has become very important to me. Over the last five years, I’ve marched and participated in organising in defense of civil rights, like the freedom to vote, a fair judiciary, environmental justice, choice.”

She mentioned other causes she’d been working with in a previous question. These included “registering voters, raising money for a teen center at Standing Rock, and supporting activists on the ground working to stop an oil pipeline through the aquifer in Memphis.”

Of her “Yellowstone” character, Perabo continued, “This is the first time I’ve ever played a character who was an activist of any kind, and I was curious to see what it would be like to knit together two things I care about so much: acting and activism.”

Piper Perabo has definitely been busy with “Yellowstone,” her other show “The Big Leap,” and also one other upcoming project she couldn’t mention yet. Even with her full schedule, it’s nice to see her so passionate about social causes and civil rights; we should all take notes from Piper Perabo.

‘Yellowstone’ Star Piper Perabo Explains Her Approach to Activism

Aside from “Yellowstone,” Piper Perabo has been hard at work protesting and lending her voice to various causes. In her Schön! interview, Perabo also outlined some of the causes she’s passionate about, and her approach to activism.

“When I first started getting involved,” she began, “I was advised to choose one issue and concentrate on that. I had heard Dream Hampton say she told John Legend, when he told her he wanted to get involved in incarceration reform, to listen for a year before he spoke. So I started going to speeches, meetings, protests and rallies, listening and reading more when I got home. I stopped working, and did this for a year.”

Education is number one when getting into activism for the first time. You want to have all the knowledge available to you, and learn from those on the front lines. Books are a great place to start, if you haven’t worked up to going to meetings in person.

Perabo continued, “What I realised is that most of the issues I care about are interrelated, so I needed to be involved in multiple spaces: women’s rights, voting rights, Black Lives Matter, LGBTQIA+ equality, environmental justice, climate change, immigration reform, Dreamers, redistricting, AUMF, human rights — it goes on.”

She ended her answer with an apt quote; “It’s like Fannie Lou Hamer said in her speech at the founding of the National Women’s Political Caucus in 1972 — ‘Nobody’s Free Until Everybody’s Free.'”