‘Yellowstone’: You Can Win a Cole Hauser-Signed Shirt Worn on the Show

Fans of the hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone” can win some cool memorabilia by donating money to a good cause. A shirt autographed by the one and only Cole Hauser is up for grabs as the Hauser family raises money for charity.

What’s more is the shirt is actually worn by Hauser on the set of “Yellowstone” while filming scenes. “Yellowstone” fans know Cole Hauser as the big bad cowboy Rip Wheeler, who serves as the Dutton family’s enforcer. Hauser’s wife, Cynthia, shares the details of the fundraiser in a recent social media post. It is a sure bet that fans of the modern western drama will want to win this item.

“Donate now to be in the running for this signed shirt Cole Hauser wears on ‘Yellowstone,”” Mrs. Hauser writes. “Donations go to our son’s charity he’s teamed up to help raise money for. Starting bid is $1,000. The winner will be announced tomorrow on my account.”

Cynthia also includes a couple of photos with the post. One shows Cole Hauser wearing the shirt that is being auctioned off and the other shows his signature on the shirt.

As you would expect, several “Yellowstone” fans expressed interest in winning the autographed shirt. Fans sound off in the post’s comments section. “This is a cool idea to raise money for a good cause,” a social media user writes. “I hope you guys raise lots of money.”

“I’m betting this one brings in quite a few donations,” another “Yellowstone” fan says. “We can’t wait to see Rip comes back for the fifth season!”

Cole Hauser will indeed return for the new season of “Yellowstone,” which is slated to begin production in May.

‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser Talks About His Character

Rip Wheeler is one of the most beloved characters on “Yellowstone” and has also built a fan base of his own. A big, burly and intimidating presence, Rip doesn’t take lip from anyone. We saw that in season four when he demolishes his closest ally, Lloyd, on more than one occasion.

The success of his character has also turned Cole Hauser into something of a sex symbol. Female “Yellowstone” fans fawn over Rip with some going as far as to call the cowboy their “dream man.” Hauser also shares a few thoughts on why Rip is such a big hit with the ladies.

“I think the way that he expresses his emotion, the friendship that he’s expressed and also the loyalty to the family,” he says describing his character’s mass appeal. “I think all of those things.”

Rip is now, however, a married man after tying the knot with Beth Dutton in the season four finale. Their marriage will likely be a big storyline when the series returns later this year.