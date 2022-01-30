‘Yellowstone’ Star Ian Bohen Reveals His Favorite Season 4 Scene

The fourth season of the hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone” is in the books and fans are already looking forward to season five.

One individual who is ready to head back to “Yellowstone” Ranch is actor Ian Bohen. The rising star plays ranch hand Ryan on the series, a prominent member of the ranch’s bunkhouse cowboys. Like other members of the bunkhouse crew, we don’t see a ton of Ryan and rarely see him away from the ranch. But, Bohen makes it count each and every time he appears on screen. In a recent interview with TV Insider, Bohen looks back at season four and ahead to season five. In the interview, he reveals his favorite scene from “Yellowstone’s” most recent season. Unsurprisingly, it is a wild bunkhouse moment.

“The first thing that comes to mind is when Lloyd stabs Walker in the bunkhouse because we watched those in acts 1, 2, and 3 develop that taunting and teasing to fighting to attempted murder really so that at the end and then when we have to subdue Lloyd and take him to the boss, shooting that, that was a heavy day and I get to deal with Denim Richards and Jake Ream and Ethan Lee,” he says. “So that was a good time.”

It isn’t just fans that are looking forward to a new “Yellowstone” season later in the year. The show’s cast is also excited to get moving on a new season. Filming for season five is expected to begin in just a few months with May being the target date. That would put the premiere date for season five in the second half of 2022. The fourth season premiered its debut episode in November of last year and that could certainly be a possibility for the upcoming season.

‘Yellowstone’ Star Ian Bohen Reveals Season Five Plan

It is a safe bet that “Yellowstone” creator and writer Taylor Sheridan has already begun shaping the fifth season story. Sheridan and his show thrive on an authentic presentation of the modern west. Bohen is already looking forward to seeing what Sheridan cooks up for the next new season.

“We are shooting in May, he says. “I don’t think that’s a secret at all. We are starting Season 5 and I would be completely astounded if we didn’t shoot 6. And I’d say that there’s a fair chance we might shoot a seventh season. It Just depends on whether the creator wants to write another 10 episodes or if his story is finished at the 60th episode or not. So that’s it. And he’s gonna sit down and go, ‘what do I want to do? Do I want to keep doing this or do I want to do something different?'”