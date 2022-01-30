‘Yellowstone’ Star Ian Bohen Has ‘No Idea’ About Ryan’s Personal Life

The Bunkhouse Boys might be an integral part of “Yellowstone,” but that doesn’t mean we know a lot about them or their pasts.

Take ranch hand Ryan (whose last name we don’t even know). Played by Ian Bohen, Ryan is known for helping John and Kayce as a livestock agent. He also provides a lot of the banter in the bunkhouse, especially when he and Colby rib on one another. But aside from that, what do we really know about Ryan’s backstory?

“Nothing,” the “Yellowstone” star told TV Insider. The outlet sat down with Bohen for a Q&A earlier this week. But apparently, Bohen knows as much as we do about his character. Taylor Sheridan or the scripts don’t provide much information about Ryan’s background or story.

“We have no idea about that. He’s never had a romantic interest from any of the people in his world. It’s not something I’m sure the audience is terribly interested in. So I just kind of make up stuff as I go along,” Bohen explained. “Maybe it flavors it, but it’s not germane to really what the bunkhouse is about. So I just kind of fill that in here and there.”

Bohen has little choice, really. Ryan is one of the few characters we’ve seen consistently since Season 1 that fills in a key gap on the show. But he hasn’t been explored, like Jimmy Hurdstrom, who “Yellowstone” gave a lot of background to.

Like Bohen said, “Yellowstone” might not need a Ryan backstory. But a lot of fans do wonder how all of these ranch hands end up in the situation they’re in. Ryan and Colby might not have started out as branded men (so we know they’re not criminals) but how did they become cowboys? Or come to work on the Yellowstone? These questions just need a little bit of background or context.

‘Yellowstone’ Star Ian Bohen Confesses He Wants Ryan to Have a Love Interest

A lot of drama that goes on in the bunkhouse ties back to different romantic entanglements on “Yellowstone.” Walker, Lloyd, and Laramie have drama. Colby and Teeter get a little screentime. Jimmy, Mia, and Emily have several moments. But we never see any romance for Ryan.

Maybe it’s just not in the cards for the Yellowstone cowboy. But Ian Bohen sure wishes things were different for his character. Not only would Bohen like to see Ryan end up with a romantic interest, but he’d also like to see more personality growth in Ryan as time goes on.

“I’d like to have a love interest and to watch him be a person detached from the ranch and not just an arm of that entity,” Bohen revealed. “Who is he as a man? How does he talk to people and what does he want and think about as opposed to just sort of a soldier? That would be interesting to me, and I hope I get a chance to look into that.”