’Yellowstone’s Ian Bohen Opens Up About Starring on Show for 4 Seasons

Season 4 of Yellowstone may have officially concluded a couple of weeks ago, but we are still bringing you Outsiders out there fresh content straight from the bunkhouse.

Paramount Network’s hit show, Yellowstone, has been opening eyes and hooking just about everyone who watches it. As a matter of fact, the show has continued to break records in the industry. More than 11 million viewers tuned in to watch the highly-anticipated Season 4 finale.

The popular show follows the lives of the Duttons. John Dutton, who’s played by the great Kevin Costner, is the owner of the Yellowstone Ranch — the largest contiguous ranch in the entire country. The show also stars the likes of Kelly Reilly, Luke Grimes, and Wes Bently in leading roles.

However, today we want to focus on one of the side characters. That would be Ian Bohen’s character, Ryan. He’s a ranch hand working for the Duttons on Yellowstone Ranch. In a recent episode of the Yellowstone Official Podcast, Bohen spoke about what it has been like to work on the set of Yellowstone over the last four years. He also opened up about what it’s like now versus when he and his castmates first got started.

“Being lucky enough to be on something that lasts this long is akin to, I like to say, going to college,” Bohen explained. “You start in a new place, you have new people, you have a new dorm, you don’t know anybody, you don’t know how to eat, where do you go? You just walk around and work and talk to people and you kind of learn as you go.”

‘Yellowstone’ Cast and Crew Are Like Family

It may have been new territory at first, but it’s safe to say that Ian Bohen has settled in nicely to his role on the show. He’s gotten so comfortable. In fact, he says this whole thing has been “a dream come true.”

“You could not ask for a better scenario for a performer to have this kind of family, for this amount of time, in this location, doing this kind of work. It’s literally a dream come true times 10.”

Bohen has been a part of the Bunkhouse boys for a long time now. He has shot so many scenes with the cast and crew of Yellowstone. They have returned to the same locations to film over and over again for four years. As a result, everyone has really bonded much like a family.

“The Bunkhouse is a wonderful part of the show. It’s separate from the regular day-to-day, the drama and the violence and everything that is typically Yellowstone. Getting together and just laughing — it’s our space, our clubhouse, you know, our second home. It doesn’t feel like it’s been a long time. It feels new and refreshed, that set. And it feels comfortable and it feels homey. It’s just like walking into your living room.”