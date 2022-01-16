‘Yellowstone’: Is There a New Episode Airing Tonight?

What an incredible season four we got from the hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone” and fans are ready for more.

Unfortunately for “Yellowstone” fans, season four came to end just a couple of weeks ago. This means we will have to wait till season five arrives before we get our next new “Yellowstone” episode. Fear not though “Yellowstone” fans because you can still get your modern western fix right here at Outsider. We will continue bringing you “Yellowstone” content throughout the show’s offseason. You can also check out forum sites, like Reddit, that have entire message boards dedicated to nothing but “Yellowstone” talk. There you will find knowledgeable fans that will do their best to answer your “Yellowstone” questions.

The fourth season of “Yellowstone” was a pure thrill ride from the start to the finish. We begin the season with an intense shootout after learning the fates of the Dutton family. John, Beth and Kayce Dutton all survive the attempts on their lives in the season three finale. Kayce gives chase to the assassins, eventually cornering and eliminating them. Kayce is shot in the stomach area but is ok once the smoke clears. A separate attack is launched on “Yellowstone” Ranch but the bunkhouse crew makes short work on the perpetrators. Tate Dutton takes out the man attacking his mother, Monica Dutton with a shotgun blast.

We later learn that is Garrett Randall, Jamie Dutton’s biological father, who is behind the attacks. Jamie is initially upset with Randall but after hearing his explanation, seems to accept his father’s reasoning. Unfortunately for Jamie and his father, Beth Dutton learns the truth. She blackmails Jamie into killing Randall and then photographs him disposing of the body. She now has all the leverage she will ever need over her brother.

‘Yellowstone’ Creator Taylor Sheridan Talks Season Four

In a recent interview with Deadline, “Yellowstone” creator Taylor Sheridan credits the cast and crew of the show.

“Because it is so hard, physically, on the actors, on the crew, I feel like the shots look earned,” he says. “And because Paramount trusts me and gives me the time to go shoot 10 to 14 days for a television episode, we can treat it like a movie. And it looks like a movie. We can take the time to rehearse it and light it and build these set pieces. And if I call them and say, I need two helicopters in one day, they just go, all right.”

Sheridan wasn’t the only one who took notice of the cast’s spectacular work. The fourth season of “Yellowstone” set viewership records with millions of watchers tuning for each episode. The season four premiere saw more than a whopping 8 million viewers tune in to watch.

We don’t yet know when season five will arrive but you can bet that “Yellowstone” fans will be ready.