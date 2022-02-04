‘Yellowstone’ Star Jefferson White Explains What He’s Learned From Mo Brings Plenty

Learning from a co-star on Yellowstone definitely is something to check out when it comes to Jefferson White and Mo Brings Plenty.

White plays ranch hand Jimmy Hurdstrom on the Taylor Sheridan-rated Western drama. Mo Brings Plenty plays Mo, who is Thomas Rainwater’s driver. In this episode of The Official Yellowstone Podcast, we hear White talk about what he has definitely learned from Mo Brings Plenty.

“You’re somebody who I have learned so much from in so many ways often from just watching you,” White says. “I learned how to ride for Yellowstone. You know, I had never touched a horse in my life before Season 1 of Yellowstone. And you were someone from the very beginning, sort of watching you ride, has taught me so many little things, kind of unspoken things.

“Because you’re such an expert in both the kind of spoken and the little things,” White says. “Like watching you ride has been a kind of master class in the spoken things, unspoken rules and tricks of riding. Which is relaxing, going with the flow, even how you described living your life, going with the flow, living in the moment.”

If you want to see these two actors again soon, then you will have to wait a bit. Season 5 of Yellowstone was given the green light by the Paramount Network. Jimmy and Mo will be back in the franchise world but have different shows. Mo will be back with Rainwater, played by Gil Birmingham, on Yellowstone. But Jimmy is going to be looking to start a new life with Emily, played by Kathryn Kelly.

‘Yellowstone’ Bumps Up Kathryn Kelly, Jen Landon To Series Regulars

We have some info to share about Kelly and Jen Landon, who plays Teeter. Both actresses have been bumped up to series regulars. Yes, that means you will be able to see more of them coming up in Season 5 of Yellowstone.

Landon will have more of a role entering Season 5. Teeter is coming off a fan-favorite storyline in Season 4. What happened? See, John Dutton, played by Kevin Costner, wanted to get rid of bunkhouse romantic situations that might occur. Teeter, though, was ready for the moment.

What did she do? Teeter showed John her brand. Rip Wheeler, played by Cole Hauser, stepped in and told John that Teeter was a hard-working ranch hand. Some fans have wanted to see Landon have a bigger role as Teeter. Now, that dream is coming true.

Kelly appeared as Emily in Season 4. So, she’s a veterinary technician from Texas. Well, Emily got the attention of Jimmy, and love soon followed. They get engaged by the end of Season 4.