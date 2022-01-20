‘Yellowstone’s Jefferson White Looks Forward To Showcasing ‘Gritty’ Cattle Ranching Life in ‘6666’

Though the “Yellowstone” offseason is now upon us, there is still plenty discuss in the world of modern western television.

“6666,” a “Yellowstone” spinoff that will feature Jefferson White as the lead character. White will be reprising his Jimmy Hurdstrom role that he plays in the “Yellowstone” series. In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, White talks about his new show. He says the “gritty” nature of the cattle ranching industry will come to the forefront.

“What’s incredible about the Sixes is that it’s a real ranch,” he says. “The Sixes is one of the oldest ranches in Texas, one of the oldest ranches in the country. One of the oldest functioning cattle ranches, horse training, breeding facilities in the country. I’m really excited for people to see the real, gritty, not glamorous world of real-life cattle ranching, now in modern times.”

We don’t know a ton about the “Yellowstone” spinoff other than it takes place at the famous Texas Ranch. Like “Yellowstone” the project is headed by Taylor Sheridan and you can bet he will make his signature modern western goodness jump off the screen. There is sure to be plenty of horses spinning in circles and cattle ranching fun as the series comes to light.

One wonders if we could see other “Yellowstone” characters head down to the Four Sixes Ranch. Various rumors have Ryan Bingham (Walker) and Jen Landon (Teeter) showing up on the series at some point. Nothing has been confirmed but it seems a safe bet the worlds of “Yellowstone” and “6666” will collide.

Could Eden Brolin (Mia) show up on the series at some point? That would be an interesting twist for Jimmy “The Ladies Man” Hurdstrom and Emily, his new love interest.

‘Yellowstone’ Star Jefferson White Will Lead “6666” Series

As sad as we were to see Jimmy leave “Yellowstone” Ranch, we are equally excited to see what the Four Sixes Ranch has in store for him.

We got a few glimpses of the spinoff throughout the fourth “Yellowstone” season. Early in the season, Jimmy is exiled from “Yellowstone” for breaking his word to John Dutton about rodeo participation. He heads down to Texas to the Four Sixes Ranch where he is to learn how to be a “real” cowboy. He finds himself in some undesirable situations but works his way through them.

He’s also found himself a new lady friend, Emily, who works on the ranch as a vet. We don’t see it on screen, but apparently, at some point, Jimmy asks Emily to marry him, much to the dismay of Mia. Jimmy heads back to “Yellowstone” where John Dutton forgives his debt and allows him to depart.

We can’t wait to see what’s in store for Jimmy when “6666” arrives on our television sets.