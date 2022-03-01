‘Yellowstone’s Jen Landon Looked Nothing Like Teeter During SAG Awards Appearance

Jen Landon was one of the many “Yellowstone” stars to attend the recent Screen Actors Guild Award ceremony over the weekend.

“Yellowstone” fans know Jen Landon as the foul-mouthed, uber-confident ranch hand, Teeter. Well, Landon is nothing like Teeter in real life, which is a credit to her incredible acting skills. The actress, who is the daughter of famous actor Michael Landon really makes Teeter pop off the screen. With her flowing pink hair and extreme southern accent, Teeter is a “Yellowstone” character unlike any other. She was rewarded for work on the show recently, being bumped up to series regular for the upcoming fifth season.

Sunday evening was a night of celebration for the “Yellowstone” cast as several of the show’s stars attended the SAG Award ceremony. Like many of her other co-stars, Landon shared a few photos of the event on her social media page. To no one’s surprise, Landon looks nothing like her on-screen character in the photos.

“Man, oh man! I love the humans I work with and I was just so glad to see them get recognized for their work,” she says. “What an honor it has been to be a tiny part of it. Ps, the last pic is my realizing a lifelong dream of integrating a thumbs up into a red carpet pose.”

The “Yellowstone” star also thanks several people who assisted with putting together her outfit and makeup. She certainly looks great in her SAG Award ceremony appearance.

One of the photos she shares is of the lovely “Yellowstone” ladies. In the pic along with Landon are Kelsey Asbille (Monica Dutton), Hassie Harrison (Laramie) and Eden Brolin (Mia). The ladies all look splendid in their formal wear.

‘Yellowstone’ Star Jen Landon Talks Connection to Character

Since joining the series in the third season, Landon’s Teeter has become a favorite among “Yellowstone” fans. her character is outlandish and often provides comic relief in tense situations. The end of the third season even sees Teeter take a love interest in fellow ranch hand Colby. With Landon getting the bump to series regular, you can expect to see even more of Teeter in the “Yellowstone” future — and that sits just fine with Landon.

“I think I am Teeter. Deep down. I think so. I think I’m a feral, s***-kicking, little weirdo,” she says.

While it would be hard to imagine anyone else playing Teeter, Landon wasn’t sure how she got the role.

“I thought I tanked the audition,” she continues. “You saw it, I did not, apparently, but I thought I tanked it so hard, I kept having the casting associate read the scene again. Just do it again, which is also a big audition no-no for any actors who are watching.”