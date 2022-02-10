‘Yellowstone’: Jen Landon Reveals Why She Was ‘Drawn’ to the Show

“Yellowstone” fans couldn’t imagine anyone else but Jen Landon playing Teeter the foul-mouthed ranch hand on the show. But how did she get involved in the modern-day Western in the first place?

Earlier this week, Landon sat down for an interview on the Johnny Dare Morning Show. During her talk with Johnny Dare, the “Yellowstone” star revealed that she had no idea the show would become this popular when she initially signed on to it. She joined the cast during Season 3 for a different reason.

“I mean the show already had numbers,” Landon explained. “I was drawn to it because of everybody involved in front of the camera. But also Taylor Sheridan, I’m such a big fan of his work. He’s a genius.”

We’re not surprised that “Yellowstone” stars like Kevin Costner, Cole Hauser, Kelly Reilly, and others motivated Landon to join the show. Nor do we dispute her claim that Taylor Sheridan is a genius. Just look at how many records “Yellowstone” broke this season alone, as well as his two Paramount Plus shows.

“Did I know [the show] was gonna do this? No,” Landon continued, speaking of “Yellowstone’s” success. “I’m not surprised by it. But I just didn’t know a show was gonna do this, and my brain doesn’t really work that way. But I am so happy to be a part of something that gives people so much joy. I love that feeling.”

There’s no doubt that “Yellowstone” brings people all across the country immense joy and satisfaction. It’s a show that appeals not just to ranchers and cowboys but people from coast to coast, across all backgrounds. Just look at its three recent award nominations for confirmation.

‘Yellowstone Star Jen Landon Promoted to Series Regular

Earlier this year, the Paramount Network broke the news that “Yellowstone” was renewed for Season 5. We had no doubt that it would happen, but it’s always nice to hear official confirmation.

As part of the announcement, the network revealed which cast members would be returning to our screens. We’re not surprised to see Kevin Costner, Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser, Luke Grimes, Kelsey Asbille, Gil Birmingham, Wes Bentley, and Brecken Merrill on that list. And let’s not forget the best bunkhouse boys, Jefferson White, Forrie J. Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, and Ryan Birmingham.

But notice someone missing? None other than Jen Landon herself. But don’t worry, Teeter fans. Landon got left off this list because the Paramount Network wanted to highlight the fact that she and Kathryn Kelly (Emily) got promoted to series regulars.

That means they should be getting a lot more “Yellowstone” screen time. We can’t wait to see what Teeter gets up to in the bunkhouse during Season 5, which will hopefully premiere this fall.