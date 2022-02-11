‘Yellowstone’: Kelly Reilly Declares Beth Dutton Is Like the ‘Terminator’

When watching actress Kelly Reilly play Beth Dutton on Yellowstone, she’s a tough woman indeed. Reilly compares her to a movie character.

Imagine Beth being like the “Terminator” in the Western drama. That’s whom she compares her character to in an interview about Season 4 for Deadline.

“She’s very much like the ‘Terminator,” Reilly said, comparing Beth to the Arnold Schwarzenegger character. “I’ve been waiting to get that analogy in for years. I mean Taylor [Sheridan] gives me a lot to play with, so many different stories to this.”

‘Yellowstone’ Actress Puts Beth Dutton Character Right In Mix With Jamie

There is no doubt that Beth is one tough cookie on Yellowstone. In fact, fans might see this element of her brought out in the numerous showdowns Beth has with Jamie Dutton, played by Wes Bentley. The back-and-forth between Beth and Jamie definitely raises the drama level to new heights.

Also, remember she managed to work out a shotgun wedding (and no guns were used) for Beth and Rip Wheeler, played by Cole Hauser. Heck, Beth got John Dutton, played by Kevin Costner, and Carter, played by Finn Little, involved in this too. Remember that Rip also managed to pull ranchhand Lloyd Pierce, played by Forrie J. Smith, into it as well.

Still, this is all about Beth and British actress Reilly. One thing that is interesting to consider is having the drama and arguments between Jamie and Beth come to an end. Is that really possible on Yellowstone?

Reilly Does Hope That Some Type of Resolution Is In The Offing For Characters

Well, Reilly was getting interviewed by Entertainment Tonight. It appears that she could have offered some insight into Season 5 indirectly.

She tells the outlet that those gripping scenes between the two are hard to play. “I feel really bad for Jamie sometimes,” Reilly said to ET. “I think the relationship with Jamie and Beth, it’s so toxic. It’s so full of betrayal, and it’s so full of pain for her, but I think the reason why all of that exists is because she loved him.”

What might the resolution be for both of them? For her part, Reilly hopes that Beth button can find some peace in her heart.

“And I don’t think you can find peace if you hold that much pain if you haven’t dealt with those things,” she says. Jamie did betray Beth and we also know that he was looking to run for governor. Yeah, that was until John decided that he was going to run, too, and get the current governor’s blessing along the way. Season 5 looks like it will pop up on TV screens later this year, but keep your eyes open for it.