‘Yellowstone’ Star Kevin Costner Poses With Wife Christine Baumgartner on the SAG Awards Red Carpet

Last night, Yellowstone star Kevin Costner traded his usual cowboy hat and boots for a slick tux and bowtie at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Costner arrived with his gorgeous wife, Christine Baumgartner, by his side. Baumgartner stunned the masses on the red carpet with a shimmer, peach gown that sported a deep neckline.

“Great night last night,” Costner said on Twitter. “Thanks to the @SAGawards for having us.”

Of course, when you’re the star of such a successful and one-of-a-kind show like Yellowstone, it’s easy to enjoy an awards ceremony. Not to mention, Costner and the rest of the talented cast received a nomination for “Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series,” which only ties a bow on an unforgettable night at the SAG Awards.

There’s never a moment when Yellowstone isn’t front-of-mind here at Outsider, and that’s largely because the cast so perfectly captures the nuances of a western, ranch lifestyle in a corrupt and unforgiving world. Each episode gives us a new dose of thrills and chills that sheds light on the complex morality of the Dutton family and their rivals.

‘Yellowstone’ Star Speaks to Show’s Immense Success

But don’t just take it from us. Take it from Costner, himself, who once detailed why he believes the show has become so successful within such a short time.

“For instance, Beth was saying things that a lot of women would like to say to people,” Costner told ExtraTV at the SAG Awards. “And traditionally in movies, what make movies something that we never forget is when a man says something in a critical time. And you think, ‘Geez, I wish I would have said that.’”

Beyond Beth’s role as an unapologetic and fearless woman, the Yellowstone star also pointed towards the show’s breathtaking backdrop.

“When movies are working at their best [are when] those kinds of lines come out,” Costner continued. “And if you take what’s going on with that kind of dialogue and you set it against mountains and rivers and valleys and horses running, then I think in a pandemic, maybe people thought, ‘I just like breathing in that air.’”

Costner also explained that he knew from the moment director Taylor Sheridan handed him the script, he had a good feeling Yellowstone would be a hit. Little did he know just how popular it would become.

“I knew ‘Yellowstone’ had a chance to be good because on paper it was good,” Costner said in the interview. “And it’s kind of how I pick all the projects I do. So I’m not surprised that it’s turned out well. You never can predict the kind of runaway experience that kind of seems to just blow up.”