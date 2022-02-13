‘Yellowstone’: Kevin Costner Reportedly Got a Massive Raise for Season 4

Hollywood icon Kevin Costner is one of the most sought-after talents in the entertainment business and leads a terrific “Yellowstone” cast.

Costner is one of the true leading men in the film and television industry and he is paid accordingly. He’s been a stalwart on “Yellowstone” and he has been with the hit Paramount Network series since the beginning. He plays again cowboy John Dutton, the proprietor of one of the largest cattle ranches in the United States. He’s now filmed four seasons of the modern western drama and plans to return for a fifth “Yellowstone” season. Costner reportedly received a nice-sized raise before the most recent season, making around $1.2 million per episode. That number is more than double the amount he made in season one, racking in $500,000 per episode. Costner is expected to renegotiate his “Yellowstone” deal before the fifth season airs and is in line for another raise.

It is the show’s immense success and popularity through four seasons that have made it highly profitable. Costner’s work as John Dutton is a big reason for the show’s success. The “Yellowstone” star is terrific as John Dutton, the patriarch of the powerful Montana cattle ranching family. The fourth season of “Yellowstone” saw viewership records fall, including more than 8.3 million viewers tuning in the premiere episode of season four. You can expect viewership numbers to continue to rise with more and more people discovering the modern western goodness that is “Yellowstone.”

“Yellowstone” has a tremendous cast of rising stars such as Cole Hauser (Rip Wheeler), Luke Grimes (Kayce Grimes) and Kelly Reilly (Beth Dutton). It is Kevin Costner’s John Dutton, however, that breathes “Yellowstone” to life. His work on the hit show has drawn praise from both critics and “Yellowstone fans.

‘Yellowstone’ Star Kevin Costner Talks About Show’s Success

When first signed to play John Dutton on “Yellowstone,” Costner admits he was curious to see how far it could go. No one, not even Costner himself, could imagine “Yellowstone” becoming the entertainment juggernaut it is today. He also says he could see a little “gold dust” on the script the first time he read it.

“I don’t think you can ever guarantee popular or critical success,” he recently told Deadline. “The only thing you can guarantee is your belief in the quality of the script you’re doing. I could never have predicted the success of ‘Field of Dreams’ or ‘Bull Durham. Those were films made for under $10 million. But I knew they were good, I knew there was gold dust on the scripts. When I read the first script, I thought it had a little of that gold dust. I couldn’t have predicted its popularity, or looked five years ahead, but I’m never surprised at what quality can turn into. Being popular and really good doesn’t have to be mutually exclusive. And so, I’m pleasantly surprised.”