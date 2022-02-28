‘Yellowstone’: Kevin Costner and Wife Christine Baumgartner Stun on SAG Awards Red Carpet

While strutting their stuff on the red carpet at the SAG Awards, Kevin Costner and his wife Christine Baumgartner steal the show with their stunning wardrobe.

Earlier on Sunday, US Weekly tweeted two photos of the well-dressed couple. The caption read, “Uhmmm… Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner though.”

We were thinking the same thing as the couple proudly posed for the camera. 67-year-old Costner certainly looked charming in his tuxedo. Baumgartner also looked stylish in her plunging sparkly peach and silver evening gown. Thanks to photos obtained by US Weekly, we see Costner taking in his wife’s beauty as she got her picture taken.

The “Yellowstone” actor took the lead as the rest of the cast arrived at the popular awards show. Despite having huge ratings over the years, this is the show’s first-ever huge nomination.

The “Yellowstone” cast is nominated in the category of Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series. But it’s taking on some competition. Costner and his co-stars’ competition includes,” “Succession,” ” Squid Game,” “The Morning Show,” and “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

Screen Actors Guild Awards: Kevin Costner Remembers ‘Bodyguard’ Co-Star Whitney Houston

With his wife by his side, actor Kevin Costner stopped by the PEOPLE & Entertainment Weekly Red Carpet at the 2022 SAG Awards. There, given that it’s been nearly 10 years since his “The Bodyguard” co-star, Whitney Houston’s death, he discussed working with Whitney Houston on the 1992 film.

“When movies are working at their very best, they’re about moments and images that you’ll never ever forget,” said Costner. “I don’t think we’ll ever forget when that little song [I Will Always Love You] came out, that she just blew up. She sang the first part of it a cappella and musically the world was never the same. We have a moment of her in that movie we’ll never ever forget that and I think that when movies are working at their best, that’s what can happen,” he continued.

After the movie hit theaters nearly 30 years ago, it became the highest-grossing film of that year earning $411 million worldwide. At the time of its release, it also earned the title of 10th highest-grossing film of all time.

Houston and Costner ended up forming a strong friendship. When she passed away in 2012, he attended and spoke at her funeral.

“A lot of leading men could’ve played my part, but you, Whitney, I truly believe you were the only one who could’ve played Rachel Marron at that time,” Costner said at the time about the late singer. “You weren’t just pretty, you were as beautiful as a woman could be. And people didn’t just like you Whitney, they loved you.”