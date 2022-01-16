‘Yellowstone’: Meet Kayce Dutton Actor Luke Grimes’ Wife Bianca

Everyone who watches Yellowstone knows that actor Luke Grimes does a solid job playing Kayce Dutton. We’ve got a bit on his wife, Bianca.

Outsiders, let us get a little insight on Mrs. Grimes from this article by Taste of Country.

So, his wife’s full name is Bianca Rodrigues Grimes. She is a model from Brazil who has done some swimsuit modeling in her career.

While Luke Grimes is not on social media really at all, that also means the actor usually stays mum about his personal life.

‘Yellowstone’ Star Says He and His Wife Have Been Married Since 2018

But Grimes did tell the publication that he was living in Montana.

He talked about it for a show-featured podcast. The Yellowstone star did say that he and his wife have been married since 2018 and have no children.

Last fall, she took to her Instagram account and posted a picture of them both. She writes, “I’m so lucky to have you in my life. Happy anniversary anjo! Te amo”.

When, in Yellowstone, time, would this put their marriage? Just after Season 1 ended. As fans know, Season 4 finished up on the Paramount Network in January 2022.

Grimes’ Wife Spends Time Sharing Pictures From Her Work, Life on Instagram

We saw Kacey Dutton, Luke Grimes’ character, go through some things this past season and even finished up a powerful Vision Quest. It proved to be one of the more startling scenes in the finale, with Kacey not sure if he still wanted to be married to his on-screen wife Monica, played by Kelsey Asbille.

Back to the real-life Mrs. Grimes.

Lately, she has been putting up candid selfies or poses on Instagram. Toss in some pictures of her with the actor, or scenes from their Montana home.

She does have photos of her modeling work, but you’ll have to really search it out on her Instagram account.

A lot of them did involve swimsuit modeling.

Yellowstone will return for Season 5. And he talked late last year about his favorite stunt from Season 4.

Actor Discusses Favorite Stunt He Performed In Season 4

Grimes says he has a stunt double for bigger scenes.

Yet, one particular stunt stands out to him.

“To this day, my favorite moment was… there’s a sequence in this coming, I think it’s the next episode that airs actually, where I kind of go wrangle up these mustangs,” he says at the time. “I have to chase this group of mustangs, kind of herd them up and chase them through this huge pasture. And the stunt double did it once, and Taylor [show creator Sheridan] was like, ‘You want to try it?’

“I was scared to death, but of course, I wanted to try it,” Grimes says.





