‘Yellowstone’ Star Mo Brings Plenty Opens Up About His Rodeo Background

“Yellowstone” star Mo Brings Plenty doesn’t just have a history riding horses. He also competed in rodeos around the country.

Brings Plenty discussed his rodeo background with co-star Jefferson White on The Official Yellowstone Podcast. Apparently, rodeoing ran in Brings Plenty’s family. He had several uncles that rode competitively, who all taught him how to ride properly. But one of Bring Plenty’s uncles died during a competition.

“There’s no one else in our family that wanted to take that next step in that realm. And I think I was just crazy enough to be the one to say, ‘You know what, I’ll do it,'” the “Yellowstone” star said.

Brings Plenty excelled at riding bareback and tried saddle bronc at one point. But that style of rodeo wasn’t for him.

“I was horrible because of my thought process of everything,” Brings Plenty explained. “I was so scared and nervous of it. And I rode bulls, and then eventually, I got scared of the bareback horses as well. And I just decided to stick with riding bulls, they weren’t as scary for me.”

You’ll likely hear few people say that bulls are less scary than anything. But we understand where the “Yellowstone” star is coming from.

“But outside of that, you get a horse, you get a saddle on it, I’ll get on it,” Brins Plenty continued referencing his “craziness” to get back on the horse. “I didn’t care when I was younger. When I was a kid, if we could get a halter on a horse, I would jump on that horse right away. I didn’t care.”

So, Why Didn’t ‘Yellowstone’ Star Mo Brings Plenty Enjoy Riding Rodeo Horses?

“Yellowstone” star Mo Brings Plenty confirmed that he tried rodeoing with horses and it wasn’t for him. But when he was at home, then he was more than comfortable getting up on a bucking horses’ back. So, why not do both?

“When it came to rodeo, those horses are bred differently. They know their job,” Brings Plenty explained. “Where a ranch horse or a horse on a reservation, it’s different. Some of them buck pretty good and some of them buck extremely hard and some of them didn’t really buck at all. I was just crazy enough to do whatever.”

“Yellowstone” fans might remember the show bringing up this very same topic during Season 4. While on the road with Travis, Jimmy watches these professional rodeo cowboys try out a horse that bucked everyone off at the Dutton Ranch. But the professionals said that horse didn’t have quite enough buck for them, which shocked Jimmy.

The same thing clearly happens in real life. Rodeo horses don’t mess around, and Mo Brings Plenty learned his lesson about riding them.