‘Yellowstone’ Star Mo Brings Plenty Reveals the Most Important Lesson His Grandfather Taught Him

“Yellowstone” star Mo Brings Plenty definitely knows his way around a horse, and he owes that familiarity to lessons from his family.

Brings Plenty sat down with co-star Jefferson White earlier this week to chat on The Official Yellowstone Podcast. During their conversation, Brings Plenty brought up how he learned how to ride a horse from a very young age, taking lessons from his dad and uncles especially. But at one point, the “Yellowstone” star’s grandfather imparted a special lesson as well.

“There’s one thing that my grandfather did teach me. He said that when you work with a horse, never see what you can make that horse do,” Brings Plenty explained. “Your whole day should be spent on seeing what you can both accomplish together. And so I tried to carry that mentality with everything that I do. I want to see what we can accomplish together.”

From the sound of it, this lesson applies to people just as well as horses. It’s not about what we can do for each other but what we can do together. Sometimes that’s the only way to grow productively.

But we can definitely see the “Yellowstone star embodying that philosophy on the show. And that’s likely due to the fact that Brings Plenty is also always learning. He never settles with the knowledge he has, instead soaking up everything he can like a “sponge.”

‘Yellowstone’ Star Mo Brings Plenty Talks About Being Life-Long Student

You commonly hear teachers talk about being life-long students. But according to “Yellowstone” star Mo Brings Plenty, that applies to cowboys and wranglers too.

Brings Plenty brought up in his conversation with Jefferson White how he constantly watches the other wranglers on the show to learn from them. There are so many different styles and techniques to pick up when it comes to horses, ranching, roping, etc. But the same applies to everyday life too.

“I wouldn’t really consider myself an expert at many things. I’m still learning things too, I’m always a student,” Brings Plenty explained. “Always wanna be a student. The day I stop being a student is the day that life’s done and over with.”

Many people don’t view the world that way, but it’s heartwarming to hear the “Yellowstone” star’s philosophy. Brings Plenty will always appreciate new knowledge that can benefit him. Or knowledge that just makes the world make a little more sense.

“So for me, I just pick up things by being a sponge,” Brings Plenty concluded. “I’m able to pick up things, and I’ll try some things. Some things work and some things don’t.”

The point is that he’s trying out all these different techniques and skills. Brings Plenty knows he can improve upon himself, so he puts in the effort to do so.