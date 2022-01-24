‘Yellowstone’ Nominated for Another Major Award

“Thrilled to see Yellowstone on this list!” The show’s immaculate production design has another Yellowstone crew member up for a major award.

“Congratulations to Production Designer Cary White!” tweets Yellowstone Monday morning. Through her exemplary work, Cary White has been nominated in the One-Hour Contemporary Single-Camera Series category for the Art Directors Guild (ADG) Awards.

White’s nomination comes in recognition of her stellar production design for Yellowstone Season 4, Episode 8, “No Kindness for the Coward.”

As per Variety‘s announcement, the ADG Awards honor excellence in production design in theatrical motion pictures and television. ADG also recognizes exemplary work in commercials, music videos and animated feature films.

As with all recent awards recognition for cables #1 show, however, White and Yellowstone have some stiff competition:

“The Handmaid’s Tale: Chicago” (Production Designer: Elisabeth Williams)

“The Morning Show: My Least Favorite Year,” “It’s Like the Flu,” “A Private Person” (Production Designer: Nelson Coates)

“Squid Game: Gganbu” (Production Designer: Chae Kyoung-sun_

“Succession: “The Disruption,” “Too Much Birthday” (Production Designer: Stephen Carter)

“Yellowstone: No Kindness for the Coward” (Production Designer: Cary White)

Previously, Yellowstone would see nomination in 2019 for the American Society of Cinematography awards for Cinematography in a Regular Series for Commercial Television. Season 4 has proved monumental for Paramount’s flagship, though, raking in more high-profile nominations than all seasons prior combined.

‘Yellowstone’s ADG Nomination Comes on Heels of SAG Cast Nomination

Heading into 2022, Taylor Sheridan’s smash hit Western would see nomination for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series by the Screen Actors Guild (SAG, SAG-AFTRA). This means significant appreciation and recognition by Hollywood peers, something Yellowstone EP David Glasser cherishes.

“SAG voters are everywhere, and that’s great representation,” Glasser said in a statement at the time of nomination. “We could not be happier for the show to get the recognition that we truly believe it deserves. It’s just truly a great ensemble, so I think it’s the perfect sort of launching point for the show.”

And with well over 10 million viewers tuning in for the Season 4 finale, “It’s now an ‘all of U.S.’ show,” Glasser continued. “It definitely hit the middle [of the country] in the beginning and then spread out. And that’s great, because I think there’s still a lot of audience to grow.”

Yellowstone‘s always been a hit with Outsiders, but Glassier says Season 4 saw exponential growth with American audiences at large. “What started with my friends in Nashville and Texas calling me, now all of a sudden my friends in New York and LA and San Francisco and Miami are calling. And so I think the show’s got incredible legs.”

Amen to that, sir. Yellowstone will return for Season 5 in late 2022 on Paramount Network.