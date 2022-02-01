‘Yellowstone’ Has the Perfect Reminder for Why Ranching Is the ‘Most Glorious’ Work

While we won’t see any new “Yellowstone” episodes soon, the series’ social media is reminding us that ranching is probably the greatest work experience a cowboy can have.

In a clip on Twitter, the official “Yellowstone” page tweeted about the morning after Jimmy wakes up on the Four Sixes ranch. With some wise words from an old cowboy, the former Bunkhouse Boy learns that life on the ranch is one of the “most glorious” work experiences ever.

Jimmy has just arrived in Texas – and it’s new territory for him. He wakes up to a scorpion scurrying away and looks a bit confused when he finds a man sitting on a bench next to him. The old cowboy gives Jimmy a few pieces of advice before he wanders off – one of which being to find a bench to sleep on or he might find himself “cozied up” next to a rattlesnake. He’s definitely the greenhorn all over again!

But it’s in this opportunity that Jimmy truly finds himself. He dedicates his nights to roping – not finding trouble in a bar or chasing girls (although he does find a girl, or rather she finds him). The experience brings Jimmy into his own. Untouched by the drama of the Yellowstone, Jimmy turns into a cowboy.

"It's the most glorious work you can do that nobody ever sees." #YellowstoneTV pic.twitter.com/gxuqc8gdnH — Yellowstone (@Yellowstone) January 31, 2022

Jimmy Leaves “Yellowstone” for Four Sixes Ranch Ahead of New Series “6666”

And then he finds Emily. This new love story may unfold on Taylor Sheridan’s spinoff “6666.” There’s some speculation that Jimmy has left the Yellowstone ranch for good. And he may lead the way in the Texas spinoff.

And while “Yellowstone” actor Jefferson White is saddened at the thought of leaving behind his buddies and “Yellowstone,” he also looks forward to the new ranch and a new story.

“What’s incredible about the Sixes is that it’s a real ranch,” he says. “The Sixes is one of the oldest ranches in Texas, one of the oldest ranches in the country. One of the oldest functioning cattle ranches, horse training, breeding facilities in the country. I’m really excited for people to see the real, gritty, not glamorous world of real-life cattle ranching, now in modern times.”

“Yellowstone” season four concluded with lots of drama and lots of questions about the future of the Dutton family. And all of us fans really don’t want to wait another year and a half for season five. But the spiciness Sheridan brings to his modern western drama will surely not disappoint. We can only bide our time and relive the drama by watching reruns of the first four seasons.

The first three seasons of “Yellowstone” are available to stream on Peacock, with the fourth one being available there soon.