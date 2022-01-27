‘Yellowstone’ Picks Up Major PGA Awards Nomination for ‘Best Episodic’ Drama’

“Yellowstone” has done it again. The Western’s fourth season picked up another awards nomination, this time from the Producers Guild of America.

The PGA nominated “Yellowstone” for the “Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Drama” category, per Entertainment Weekly. This is the third award the Taylor Sheridan show has received in the last month. Earlier, it received a Screen Actors Guild (SAG) nomination for the ensemble cast and an Art Directors Guild (ADG) nomination for production designer Cary White.

But “Yellowstone” will face stiff competition, per Deadline. Netflix’s highly successful “Squid Game” was nominated in the same category, as was “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “The Morning Show,” and “Succession.” Though we have no doubt that the Western show’s producers will pull through.

It may interest some fans, however, to know that the same exact five shows as listed above were all nominated for the same ADG award as well. Production designers from each of the five shows will face off for an Art Directors Guild Award while the producers face off for a PGA award.

And, in another twist, those same five shows will ALSO face off for the SAG nomination for “Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series.” Could we be looking at the lineup of the next Emmy nominees for “Outstanding Drama Series?” We’ll have to wait and see until later this summer, unfortunately.

At this time, the show has not commented on the nomination on social media. Though, the official “Yellowstone” Twitter account did retweet Deadline’s article from above. Star Rob Kirkland, who plays Interim Sheriff Bill Ramsey on the show, commented on the post, “Let’s go @Yellowstone fam.”

‘Yellowstone’ Showrunners Speak on SAG and ADG Nomination

When Variety announced the nominees for the Art Directors Guild Award earlier, the official “Yellowstone” Twitter account reposted the list and wrote, “Thrilled to see ‘Yellowstone’ on this list! Congratulations to Production Designer Cary White!” White was specifically nominated for production design for Season 4 Episode 8, “No Kindness For the Coward.”

The “Yellowstone” showrunners and cast also spoke out about the SAG nomination. Executive producer David Glasser spoke with Variety right after the nomination to express his gratitude.

“SAG voters are everywhere, and that’s great representation,” Glasser said. “We could not be happier for the show to get the recognition that we truly believe it deserves. It’s just truly a great ensemble, so I think it’s the perfect sort of launching point for the show.”

Nearly every cast member celebrated the nomination on social media. Kevin Costner posted on Instagram, “We’ve got an incredible group of actors on #Yellowstone. Thank you @sagawards for the nomination!”

Likewise, Forrie J. Smith captioned his post, “We’re VERY excited to share that Yellowstone received its first-ever OFFICIAL SAG Awards nomination for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series for the 28th SAG Awards Nominations!! YEEHAW GIDDY UP!!”

Stay tuned to hear more about “Yellowstone” and its award nominations.