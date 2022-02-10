‘Yellowstone’ Star Piper Perabo Declares Her Character Is Rip After Taking the Show’s Quiz

Yellowstone star Piper Perabo took to her Twitter account to reveal her results to the which character from the show she is.

“I’m Rip,” the Yellowstone castmate declares in the tweet. She went on to add, “No matter what the quiz says” with a wink.

I’m Rip.

(no matter what the quiz says 😉) https://t.co/gH3w9aplzX — Piper Perabo (@PiperPerabo) February 10, 2022

Perabo first joined the cast of Yellowstone in 2021. She plays the animal rights activist, Summer Higgins. During a recent interview, Perabo spoke about how excited she was to be on the show. “I am a huge fan of Yellowstone from the very first episode. And I know a number of people in the cast. Including my genius husband Stephen Kay. So I couldn’t wait to get in there.”

Kay is notably a producer and director on Yellowstone. He previously directed numerous episodes from the show’s second, third, and fourth seasons. Perabo also opened up about the atmosphere on the show’s set. “They have the best food of any show I’ve ever worked on. Gator, who plays Gator on Yellowstone, also cooks for the cast and crew every day in real life.”

Perabo also spoke about her experience as a human rights activist. “Speaking out in defense of our civil rights has become very important to me,” the Yellowstone actress explained. “Over the last five years, I’ve marched and participated in organizing in defense of civil rights. Like the freedom to vote, a fair judiciary, environment justice, choice.”

The Yellowstone star went on to add that this is the first time she’s ever played a character who was an activist of any kind. “And I was curious to see what it would be like to knit together two things I care about so much: acting and activism. ”

‘Yellowstone’ Star Piper Perabo Also Addresses Being Arrested for Protesting on Multiple Occasions

Along with chatting about her Yellowstone character, Piper Perabo also opened up about being arrested multiple times while protesting. “Peaceful civil disobedience is a tool for making your voice heard. It’s not where you start. But sometimes it must be done.”

The Yellowstone actress also stated that she was very intentional and peaceful when she was arrested during the protests. “There were many people with me. And we had worked for a long time to be heard in many ways. In the end, we protested with a plan going in and a way to look out for one another.”

Perabo then noted that “civil disobedience” is not rash. “It’s a calm, serious choice. I know there are trainings on civil disobedience. Go to one and learn more. It’s still a little scary, but knowledge is power.”

Yellowstone is set to return for its fifth season. The show announced its renewal online on Tuesday (February 8th).